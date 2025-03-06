2025 Election Questionnaire: Sue Stillwell, Sugar Grove Village President

Name:

Sue Stillwell

What office are you seeking?

Sugar Grove Village President

What is your political party?

Neutral

What is your current age?

42

Occupation and employer:

Title Examiner and ER Nurse

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

No previous political office(s) held

City:

Sugar Grove

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not answer.

Education:

Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (Southern Illinois University), Nursing A.D.N. from Kishwaukee College

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a Concentration in Project Management (Devry University)

Community Involvement:

Lasagna Love (Baking and delivering homemade Lasagnas to families in our area in need)

Kaneland Youth Cheer Team Mom, 2024 Season

New volunteer with Kane County Forest Preserve

I also help the groups 3:11 Project and One Spirit Lakota Okini Donors Program with donations

Marital status/Immediate family:

Yes, and three children that went to/attend Kaneland Schools

Questions:

Are you in favor of the TIF agreement between Sugar Grove and Crown development? If so, why do you feel it is a fair deal and, if not, what should be different?

I do not support the TIF agreement between Sugar Grove and Crown Development, but I understand the next Village President will have a contract in place that will limit the available options. Kaneland Schools are currently facing a significant budget shortfall and while they were able to balance the upcoming budget with significant cuts to programs and staff positions, they still have building and maintenance needs. The TIF provided incentive to the developer to add residential property - this adds students and costs without full amount of tax they would have gotten without the TIF. I believe this TIF agreement and related contract were not well negotiated, favored the developer’s interests and put Kaneland Schools at a disadvantage when they are already strained.

How would you respond should the proposed referendum to reverse the village’s approval of The Grove project pass?

If the community vote shows that Sugar Grove residents are opposed to the project, I would consult with the future Village Attorney to find out what options are available given that there is already a contract in place.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Illinois municipal law enforcement departments typically cooperate with ICE when required by law or a criminal warrant is issued, but do not detain individuals with only ICE administrative warrants.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1) I would like to restore a sense of a healthy community and peace. Sugar Grove has been very divided the past few years. The current administration has caused many residents stress as evidenced by the hundreds of people that spoke out against their actions, detailing how it caused stress in their lives. We have a beautiful town and intelligent people that live here. We cannot let a developer whose only interest is financial gain continue to divide our community.

2) In reflecting on which towns people like to spend free time in, people and businesses often gravitate toward nature. Simple things like trees, gardens, bike paths and parks can bring our Village back to health. I would be looking to improve the natural environment because when people like to be here and spend time here, organic growth follows.

3) I am not a spender and I would like to make sure the Village is adequately prepared for possible economic challenges in the future. This includes review of current spending and making cuts in places that may be needed in order to ensure the Village continues to have sufficient reserve funds.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I would like to increase the number of native species including aesthetically pleasing plants native to Illinois such as milkweed, goldenrod, coneflower, etc. that are often available through native plant programs, can reduce mowing costs and add healthy habitat and green spaces to our town. I would also like to assist with application to the Illinois DNR Illinois Park District Habitat Improvement Grant. I believe by focusing on the environmental health in our community we can attract high quality businesses in sensible areas instead of projects that may pose a threat to our environment and the residents that live in surrounding areas.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

I would look to support Sugar Grove Township Senior Transportation Service and Dial-a-Ride in Kane County. I would also look to expand bike paths throughout the Village.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

I feel the current Village Administration went too far to cater to a developer and put the developer’s interests ahead of the concerns of the Sugar Grove residents. As a Village we can identify areas for healthy growth and make the Village owned areas attractive, but our entire Village is not for the purpose of financial gain. The Village board should support healthy, organic growth and encourage residents to support our local businesses, but the Village does not work for a developer. The developers should not be drafting contracts with extremely unfavorable terms for the Village that put the Village at risk of future litigation, and what has been happening goes far beyond supporting local businesses and is to the level of forced economic growth at any cost. I would look to maintain local business support and economic growth, but with a balance where residents health, concerns and wants also matter.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

I would look to continue support of the Sugar Grove Police Department and any needs they may have. I would also look for a safer way to cross Route 47 for bicyclists - currently there are only a couple of safe places to cross, but if riding a bike from outside of the current downtown area of Sugar Grove, it is quite difficult to ride down and cross Route 47.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

The Village of Sugar Grove does not discriminate and anti-discrimination policies would be maintained. Currently Sugar Grove is not a sponsor of Ride in Kane / Dial-a-Ride for residents with disabilities, seniors and those with low income, although Sugar Grove is in the service area. Supporting this service may be something to be considered if there are unmet transportation needs for residents to access services.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, conflicts of interest should be disclosed on the Annual Financial Disclosure Statements. HR policies should continue to prohibit hiring family into a government position. Campaign donations should not be a means of directing government actions and should be reviewed closely by the Village Board to verify the local government is not acting in a way that was influenced by donors. My campaign spending is under $1,500 and there are no potential conflicts related to any development.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am extremely responsive to emails and I can be emailed at SueStillwell@gmail.com at the current time.