2025 Election Questionnaire: Jennifer Konen, Sugar Grove President

Name:

Jennifer Konen

What office are you seeking?

Village of Sugar Grove President

What is your political party?

Non partisan

What is your current age?

49

Occupation and employer:

Real Estate Broker/Anton Agency

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Village of Sugar Grove Trustee 2019-2021

Village of Sugar Grove President 2021-Present

City:

Sugar Grove

Campaign Website:

citizensforjenniferkonen.com

Education:

Methodist University

BS Business Administration with a concentration in Professional Golf Management

Community Involvement:

I am currently involved with the Kiwanis Club of Sugar Grove Township and St. Katharine Drexel Church in Sugar Grove. I have previously participated as a Girl Scout troop leader, as well as a softball coach and golf coach.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I have been married to Eric for 21 years and we have three children: Lilly, Sydney and Henry.

Questions:

Are you in favor of the TIF agreement between Sugar Grove and Crown development? If so, why do you feel it is a fair deal and, if not, what should be different?

While no one wants to use tax dollars to support a development project, my role is to analyze the situation and weigh the options. We determined that the land use and TIF agreement are in the best interest of the Village, its residents, and other taxing districts. I will continue to support the development to ensure that it aligns with the community’s expectations.

The revenue generated in the TIF district will provide financial assistance to all taxing districts over the 23-year period. For example, it is anticipated that the school district will receive impact fees of approximately $2.3 million, tuition assistance up to $95 million, and surplus funds of around $26 million conservatively throughout the 23 years.

The agreement provides 80% reimbursement to the developer for backbone infrastructure improvements only. Not all development infrastructure costs are reimbursed. This arrangement was negotiated to allow the Village to pay the developer less interest and potentially terminate the TIF early. However, should the TIF extend to 23 years, substantial revenue in the fund would still be surplused to all taxing districts.

Overall, this represents a long-term solution for the financial health of the Village and the other taxing districts.

How would you respond should the proposed referendum to reverse the village’s approval of The Grove project pass?

This is a non binding referendum question. The ordinances and resolutions were passed pursuant to an annexation agreement between the Village of Sugar Grove and Sugar Grove LLC.

Per the Village’s attorney, because the annexation agreement commits the Village to grant certain entitlements, a “reversal” by the Village of the resolutions or ordinances could open the Village to a “breach of contract,” giving rise to liability on the part of the Village (65 ILCS 5/11-15.1- 4).

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Local law enforcement will adhere to the law.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Public safety is my foremost priority. I am committed to ensuring that our police department has the tools, leadership, and support necessary to serve our community effectively. I’m proud of what we have achieved during my time as Village President. We funded and installed a security fence, implemented body-worn cameras early, and reinstated the Deputy Chief of Police position, which had been eliminated 22 years ago. Additionally, we provided officers with updated squad cars and essential technology. We are also moving forward with plans for a remodeled police station, which will be built without borrowing money or raising taxes.

We have successfully brought six new businesses to Sugar Grove this past year, and more economic development is on the horizon. Proactively growing our local economy is essential for the Village’s financial independence. I will continue to meet with prospective business owners and our existing businesses to identify opportunities for collaboration and to advance our local economy.

For the past two years, we have kept property taxes stable in our community. By attracting new businesses and practicing fiscal responsibility, we are lowering costs and keeping more money in our residents’ wallets. I aim not only to avoid property tax increases but also to lower them through continued economic development.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

When discussing economic development and community growth in the Village, our decisions must benefit everyone. It’s important that our actions today strengthen the foundation for all who call Sugar Grove home.

Our goal is to find the right balance, and we are making progress. For example, The Grove will feature mixed-use development, which includes residential areas, a Village Town Center, retail outlets, commercial spaces, and a national data center. Additionally, it will provide over 200 acres of open green space, including parks, trails, and natural areas that will preserve more than 70 acres of mature tree groves in the area.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Sugar Grove does not have public transportation. The Sugar Grove Township partners with Freedom 1st to provide transportation options for seniors and the disabled who want to drive safely to appointments, activities and shopping.

We are continually seeking ways to improve navigation throughout the Village. We have increased our road improvement program by 21%, which allows us to resurface and repair more roads. Additionally, we secured a $250,000 grant to install new sidewalks near John Shields Elementary School, creating safer pathways for students and families. A new crosswalk has also been approved at the intersection of US 30 and Municipal Drive to enhance safety for residents.

By providing safe routes for travelling on foot or by bike, we make our entire community safer for everyone. We have begun constructing a new pedestrian bridge over Blackberry Creek, as well as a shared-use path that will connect Belle Vue Lane in the south with the Virgil Gilman Trail to the north.

Through fiscal responsibility we have been saving toward a few major capital water projects. This includes the relocation of water and sewer in the IDOT Right of Way along IL 47 and the replacement of water main on Maple St. We anticipate the two projects will be underway within the next 1-2 years.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The Village is committed to supporting our local businesses. Village staff, Board Trustees, and I collaborate with our Economic Development team to create opportunities for Sugar Grove and to help develop and retain the businesses that already call Sugar Grove home.

One of the most important ways to support our local economy is by connecting with these businesses. Our Business Retention and Expansion Visits allow us to check in with business owners. During these visits, we discuss their current operations and explore how the Village can better assist their success.

We have worked with local businesses to secure additional office space, utilize our Commercial Property Enhancement Program, and support a start-up proprietor as they expanded into a thriving venue that is now under construction.

What sets us apart is our dedication to working with local businesses, listening to their needs, and helping them succeed within our community.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Crime is always a concern. Since becoming Village President, I have made enhancing our law enforcement a top priority. I have worked closely with our police department to ensure they have the necessary resources to effectively respond to and manage the situations they encounter while keeping our community safe. This includes ensuring the department is fully staffed, well-trained, and equipped with essential tools to perform their duties. Additionally, we are constructing a new, modern police station without borrowing money or raising taxes.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

We are a welcoming and inclusive community, dedicated to creating a space where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to participate fully, regardless of their background, identity, or perspective.

As Village President, my goal is to achieve better outcomes for Sugar Grove and its residents. The Village serves as a trusted source of information on a variety of topics, including development projects, the use of tax dollars, police services and public works. We have put significant effort into developing a communication policy that allows us to share our activities more effectively. This policy also enables us to gather valuable feedback from residents, which we can use to make informed decisions.

We offer several methods of communication with our residents—public forums, Village Board meetings, social media, email, the Village website, mail and phone calls. Additionally, many staff members and I have offices at the Village Administration building, where we can meet in person with residents who wish to schedule a meeting or drop by. Our goal is to respond to your questions quickly and honestly.

I ran for Village President on the principles of trust and transparency, and I remain committed to those values. My guiding principle must always be what best serves all residents of Sugar Grove

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Absolutely, every government official and elected official is required to disclose annually their personal and family economic interest in the municipality in which they work. Additionally, we have annual ethics training and we proactively use our attorney to discuss any potential conflicts of interest. Enforcement is done by our ethics ordinance.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I will continue to be accessible to my constituents. I keep office hours for in person meetings. I meet with residents in small groups and will continue to offer those opportunities. I am also active with groups in the community and always available for impromptu conversations. I can always be reached by email or phone call.