Batavia deciding how to spend $200K from single-use bag tax

After generating nearly $200,000 from its single-use bag tax last year, the City of Batavia is deciding how to use those funds, which are designated for green initiatives in 2025.

City Council members began reviewing proposals from prospective candidates vying to execute those green initiatives at the Feb. 11 Committee of the Whole meeting.

At the meeting, committee members heard from four applicants, two that would conduct energy audits and rebates for residents, and two that would execute a public education campaign and design the city’s branded reusable bags.

The committee will continue reviewing the applicants at the Feb. 25 Committee of the Whole meeting, where they are expected to make a final recommendation.

The city imposed a 10 cent fee for single-use bags at select retailers on July 1, 2023, as part of a program intended to promote reusable bags.

All stores within city limits and at least 5,000 sq. ft. were required to participate. Eighteen total stores charged 10 cents for each single-use bag bought at their business, retaining 4 cents and remitting 6 cents to the City of Batavia.

In the first year, from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, participating stores sold 3,239,711 single-use bags and collected $323,971.10 from shoppers. Participating businesses received a total of $129,588.44 of the tax, and the city received the remaining $194,382.70.

The city is preparing to spend those funds, planned to be distributed as follows:

Energy Audits and Rebates: $85,000

Education Campaign: $20,000

Reusable Bags: $15,000

Basin Restoration and Naturalization: $35,000

Parkway Trees: $20,000

Program administration: $20,000

Through the Energy Audit and Home Energy Improvement Rebate Program, the city aims to offer residential customers access to energy audits and rebates for implementing energy-saving improvements in their homes.

The firm selected to conduct the program will receive up to $85,000, with an additional $10,000 designated for administrative costs, to coordinate and conduct the audits, and administer the rebate program.

The firm selected for the Public Education Campaign will receive up to $20,000, plus additional funds for administrative costs, to develop and execute a campaign to raise awareness bout the program, promote reusable bags and educate residents on the impact of single-use plastics. The firm selected for this program will also be responsible for designing the city’s new branded reusable bag.

More information about the applicants, their proposals and a more detailed cost breakdown can be found in a Feb. 11 memo on the program submitted by assistant city administrator Max Weiss.