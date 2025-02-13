New late-night nosh option coming to downtown St. Charles

The City of St. Charles is reviewing plans for a change of signage at 208 W. Main St. The site of planned late night hot dog shop Rud Dogs. (Photo Provided by the City of St. Charles)

The late-night crowd in downtown St. Charles soon will have a new place to grab a snack and, at select bars, even get one delivered! Rud Dogs soon will deliver a hot dog right to your seat.

Located right next door to owners' existing watering hole, Rudy’s Bar, Rud Dogs (pronounced ‘rude’) will operate out of the former Bezo’s Sandwiches storefront at at 208 W. Main St. (Route 64).

Owners said Rud Dogs will serve all styles of hot dogs, sausage, Italian beef, grilled cheese, pretzels, mac and cheese bites, fries and more. While the late-night diner won’t serve alcohol, it will offer soft drinks, rare sodas and milkshakes.

The shop is owned by Geneva family business TRB LLC, which also owns and operates R House, Rudy’s Bar and The Beach Hut (formerly Dawn’s Beach Hut).

All of the TRB LLC establishments are located within a few storefronts of each other on the northeast corner of the intersection of Main (Route 64) and Third Streets in downtown St. Charles.

Owners hope to open Rud Dogs on March 1, and plan to operate during the same hours as their other establishments; 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Tentative design of the Rud Dogs logo, a late-night hot dog restaurant planned in downtown St. Charles. (Photo Provided by TRB LLC)

Brian Rudowicz opened his first restaurant, R House, just before the pandemic, where his son Tyler was a longtime bartender. His most recent venture was Rudy’s Bar, which opened in October 2023.

Rudowicz’s sons Tyler and Ryan stepped into partnership roles last year and TRB LLC leased the Bezo’s Sandwiches location in January. Rud Dogs will be the group’s first restaurant.

Rudowicz said because all of their existing establishments have tavern licenses, which don’t allow for the sale of food, QR codes will be installed at each location, from which customers will be able to place an order from Rud Dogs and get it delivered right to their seat.

Owners expect to service a late night crowd, mainly people age 21 and older. Customers will have the option of dining in Rud Dogs or getting your meal delivered, either to your house or to one of the TRB LLC establishments.

Rudowicz said the location is nearly ready to open, and all that is left is to finish staffing and installing decor and signage.