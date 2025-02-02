Kayla’s Hope Foundation to support mental health awareness with upcoming events in St. Charles

Kayla’s Hope Foundation’s lineup of events for 2025 includes Kayla’s Hope Wreath Party on Feb. 27, Kayla’s Hope Week and the annual Hope Blooms Gala on April 12.

This year’s events, along with several additional initiatives, are dedicated to raising awareness and supporting mental health.

Kayla’s Hope Foundation was founded in 2018 by the Lehmann family – Hans, Ruthie and Hannah – after the tragic loss of their daughter and sister, Kayla. The foundation is part of the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley.

Kayla’s Hope Foundation is dedicated to supporting mental health awareness, removing stigma and encouraging open conversations about mental wellness with its guiding mantra, “It’s OKAY to not be OKAY.”

Since its inception, Kayla’s Hope Foundation has raised more than $300,000. Funds are directed toward mental health counseling, education, scholarships and awareness initiatives, especially in schools.

They provide counseling assistance for those in need, fund programs such as Hope Clubs and Kindness Rock art therapy and offer scholarships for students pursuing careers in music, literature or psychology.

Key events in 2025 include:

Kayla’s Hope Wreath Party, Feb. 27 at Penrose Brewing Company in St. Charles

Hope Blooms Online Auction, April 7.

Kayla’s Kindness Rock Painting Party, April 9 at Fox Mill Community Center in St. Charles

Hope Blooms Gala, April 12 at Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva

2025 Kayla’s Hope Golf Outing, Sept. 15 at The Hawk Country Club in St. Charles

For more information on the foundation and its events, visit onecau.se/kaylashope2025.