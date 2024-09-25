Route 31 roadwork expected to begin by October

Batavia motorists can expect to see a change to the lane structure on Route 31 this fall as road diet construction is expected to begin Sept. 30.

City Council members approved the road diet in order to reduce the speed of traffic through the city and enhance safety, in response to a fatal pedestrian collision and many near misses on Route 31 last year. The diet will reduce the route from four to three lanes, with the center lane designated for left turns.

The new lane structure will be implemented from Fabyan Parkway to Mooseheart Road throughout the city except for the portion between Houston and Elm streets.

The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 31. During construction, at least one traffic lane will remain open in each direction, but the city is advising motorists to expect delays and plan for extra travel time or seek alternate routes.

The work will begin with removing existing pavement markings and raised reflective pavement markers. Temporary striping will then be applied which will reconfigure the roadway into one lane in each direction with a center turn lane. Once completed, permanent pavement markings and and new raised pavement markers will be installed.

The reconfiguration aims to improve traffic flow, reduce crashes and create a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists crossing the roadway, according to a news release from the City of Batavia.

The city conducted a preliminary traffic and safety analysis on Route 31 last year that found the predominant type of crashes on the route were rear-end and turning crashes, and indicated they could be significantly reduced by implementing a road diet.

According to the city, the benefits of the road diet include:

Crash Reduction : The addition of a center turn lane is expected to decrease left turn, rear-end, and sideswipe collisions. The city’s engineering consultant TranSystems Corporation estimates a 27% reduction in crashes after the road diet is implemented.

: The addition of a center turn lane is expected to decrease left turn, rear-end, and sideswipe collisions. The city’s engineering consultant TranSystems Corporation estimates a 27% reduction in crashes after the road diet is implemented. Improved Walkability : Fewer lanes and increased distance between traffic and sidewalks will make crossing safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

: Fewer lanes and increased distance between traffic and sidewalks will make crossing safer for pedestrians and cyclists. Traffic Calming : The road diet will help regulate speeds, creating a smoother and more consistent flow of traffic.

: The road diet will help regulate speeds, creating a smoother and more consistent flow of traffic. Easier Access: The project will make it easier to access homes, schools, and businesses. Side street traffic, especially those making left turns, will find it easier to enter the main roadway due to fewer lanes.

The roadwork will be done by Superior Road Striping Inc., of Bartlett. Last month, council members approved a contract for the work for $175,172. The total project cost including construction and engineering is $220,172.

A separate study and preliminary engineering for the section of Route 31 between Houston and Elm streets is underway. It will address operational issues and explore all pedestrian crossings and intersection safety enhancements in that section. The city is expected to present those study and engineering findings to IDOT and hold a public information meeting later this year.

For more information and project updates, visit bataviail.gov/roaddiet.