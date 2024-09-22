Kaneland community remembering beloved social worker with Run to Remember 5K & Fun Run

Lisa Campise gave so much of her short life to help others that there’s no true way of knowing how many lives she’s impacted. That’s one of the many reasons the beloved, longtime social worker is still remembered today more than a year after she lost her life to brain cancer.

You can join the Kaneland community in remembering Campise this fall during the Sugar Grove Park District’s inaugural 2024 Run to Remember 5K & Fun Run on Sat. Oct. 19 beginning at Harter Middle School at 1601 Esker Drive in Sugar Grove.

The finish line for online registration is quickly approaching on Sept. 27. A shirt and runners’ bag will be included for participants that register before that day. There will be limited on-site registration from 8:45 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on race day, but registration beforehand is recommended.

The 10 a.m. 5K will be a timed race for competitive runners as well as those who are looking to complete the 3.1-mile route around the school and along Campise Way, also known as Esker Drive. Following the 5K there will be a Fun Run which is an untimed, relaxed run/walk that welcomes families and friends to walk/run together. Costumes and themed attire are not only welcomed but highly encouraged.

Lisa’s widower, Joe Campise, has heard many wonderful stories about his wife’s impact on families in the community.

“You kind of take for granted how great the closest person in your life is until you see other people come up and mention how she helped their kid and you know she’s done something incredible as a social worker,” Joe Campise said. “It was her joy. She’d come home and say ‘guess what I did today?’ I’m just happy people are reaching out and I feel really honored that the park district is honoring her in its first annual run.”

Campise spent more than 20 years selflessly helping others in social work, with the majority of her time dedicated to the Kaneland community, including where she last worked at Harter Middle School.

“My family was lucky to have known Lisa for quite some time,” Elburn resident Rob Reilley said. “Our kids went to preschool together, and we have many fond memories of that time. Later on, when one of my kids was struggling in middle school, Lisa stepped in to support her. She was crucial in helping our daughter finish the school year. She really was a bright light in our lives.”

Reilley is an avid runner so to be able to participate in something he’s passionate about in honor of someone he holds in such high regard, makes it an ideal event for him to support.

He’s run to support Ronald McDonald House during the Chicago Marathon and for the Kaneland Arts Initiative during the Fox Valley Marathon. He also dedicates a mile to late Kaneland track coach Larry Eddington during the annual Elburn Parks Commission’s Run the Rails event. But this walk/run is special in its own way.

“This race however is different as this is someone I personally knew for several years and helped my daughter,” he said. “My heart goes out to her family, friends and all the people she has helped. Tomorrow is not promised to anyone but some people do things in their life that have an everlasting impact. Lisa, I believe, is one of them.”

One of the programs that Campise was extremely passionate about is the Holiday Spirit program, a joint effort between Kaneland schools and Conley Outreach/West Towns.

The program matches families in need with area churches, civic organizations, businesses and individuals.

“She felt close about the Holiday Spirit program,” said Jennifer Long, executive director for Conley Outreach. “Last year the program helped 38 families and 97 children.”

Long first met Campise when they both had children in preschool at the Kaneville Community Child Care Center.

“She was an absolutely lovely lady,” Long said. “She would organize donations at Harter Middle School to work with us each year. Now they are encouraging people to donate to the Holiday Spirit program in her honor.”

This event would not be possible without the considerations of the Sugar Grove Park District to rebrand and repurpose the 5K that originally had taken place during the Corn Boil in downtown Sugar Grove.

When the event had to be relocated to Harter Middle School and Esker Drive in 2022, it seemed to lose a little something. That something ultimately persuaded the park district to change its course, start over and create the Walk to Remember.

“The event seemed to lose a bit of its heart and soul with that location change,” said Scott Nadeau, executive director for the Sugar Grove Park District. “We ran the Corn Boil run twice since then and it became clear that we needed to repurpose our race as the Corn Boil’s essence was still downtown near the event.”

Having seen the Village of Sugar Grove honor Campise by memorializing Esker Road in her name last year, the park district has been inspired to follow in its footsteps.

Whether those footsteps are fast or slow on the race course, they’ll all be helping honor Campise while assisting many families this holiday season.

“It was her favorite time of the year,” Joe Campise said. “It was a way for her to make an impact in the local community without bringing attention to ourselves. Sometimes kids ask for things that aren’t toys, things we take for granted, so she knew she could make an impact.”

Once Nadeau received approval from the Campise family, a date, colors and themes were selected and the Holiday Spirit program was identified as the beneficiary.

“We found the pieces all started fitting together like it was meant to be,” Nadeau said. “I am altogether humbled and excited that our park district is offering this new 5K experience. We have received so much positive feedback from participants, volunteers, partners and sponsors about the idea for this run that I cannot wait for the Run to Remember on Oct. 19.”