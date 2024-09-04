Geneva High School vocational students host 2nd annual car wash

Geneva High School student Jesus Villa Ortiz dries the back window of a car as part of the school’s Vocational Exploration program’s car wash day on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. This year's car wash will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the Burgess Field parking lot. (Sandy Bressner)

The Geneva High School Vocational Exploration class will host its second annual car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the Burgess Field parking lot at Maple Lane and Gray Street, Geneva.

This year, the beneficiary of the car wash will be a new Special Olympic team, Geneva Unified Vikings. It will be a basketball team of special and regular education students, said Cailla Swanson, who teaches life skills in the VocEx class.

“We have a goal to participate in more Special Olympic events so we’re building and starting a program,” Swanson said.

“They’re going to be doing basketball together and playing against other teams with a similar make-up. This is a branch of the Special Olympics.”

Last year, her VocEx students detailed cars, inside and out.

This year, Swanson said, her 10 students will be washing the exteriors only.

“We struggled to clean the insides of the cars last year,” Swanson said.

As they did last year, students from outside the program will assist the VocEx students.

Those who want their cars washed are asked to register online atwww.signupgenius.com.

The cost is $10.

“We are asking people to sign up so we can facilitate the amount of cars,” Swanson said. “We will not turn people away if they just show up to support our program. I welcome the support.”

To further the cause, the car wash will also sell T-shirts that promote the team for $10, and as before, her students will sell their own handmade products.

“The school district is 100% behind us and is very supportive of the VocEx program and what we are doing,” Swanson said. “We are celebrating inclusion and the advancement of inclusion.”