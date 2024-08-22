Geneva council gives go-ahead to seek state grants for bike, pedestrian improvements

Roger Godskesen (back) and D.J. Runnels, both of Geneva, bike along the Fox River Trail in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@kcchronicle.com) The Geneva City Council approved seeking state grants to improve bike and pedestrian lanes on East State Street and the South Street corridor.

Both resolutions are intended to provide partial funding for costs associated with landscaping, pedestrian and bike lane improvements, Assistant City Administrator Benjamin McCready said Monday.

One resolution was for East State Street reconstruction project, between Illinois Route 25/Bennett Street and Kirk Road, with construction in 2025-26.

The other resolution was for South Street and South Seventh corridor improvement project, between Kaneville Road and West State Street for construction in 2026 or 2027, McCready said.

The ITEP grants would fund 80% of the preliminary engineering, design, construction, construction engineering and 50% of the right-of-way and street lighting, documents show.

The city would pay the remaining percentage costs of both.

“Basically, we are voting on whether we should ask for free money,” Ward 1 Alderperson Michael Bruno said.

Public Works Director Rich Babica said the improvements on Seventh Street require “a logical beginning and a logical end, which are tied into state routes.”

“The logical beginning is (State) Route 38 and the logical end on South Street would be Kaneville (Road),” Babica said. “By having those two logical points, it ... enhances the likelihood of funding consideration.”

In 2016, the city had previously secured an ITEP grant for the same corridor, Babica said.

“And (we) are now beginning phase one design engineering for bicycle improvements and bike lane improvements throughout the area,” Babica said. “That is the primary focus of this project...It would also include a classical resurfacing and potentially widening to meet the modern standards, the primary focus is bike lane and pedestrian lane improvements.”

The council voted 10-0 with none absent to seek both grants.