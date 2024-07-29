Geneva police seek to make a splash at Duck Derby

After rescuing baby ducks twice this year, Geneva police hope to make a different kind of splash at Chicago’s Ducky Derby at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Columbus Drive Bridge, officials announced in a news release.(Shaw Local News Network file photo) (Rubber Duckies)

After rescuing baby ducks twice this year, Geneva police hope to make a different kind of splash at Chicago’s Ducky Derby at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Columbus Drive Bridge, officials announced in a news release.

Rubber ducks will be dropped into the river via dump truck and race down the river to the finish line.

Ducks that win the race will make their donors eligible for prizes. Money raised from duck purchases will benefit Special Olympics Illinois, according to the release.

To buy a duck, see the Geneva Police Department Duck Derby web page, www.duckrace.com.

As of Thursday night, 84 Geneva ducks have been adopted, raising $420.

A single Lone Duck is $10 and will feed one athlete lunch at a competition.

A Quack Pack of six ducks is $30 and will pay for a team’s gold medals.

A Ducky Dozen of 12 is $60 and will cover first aid supplies for a competition.

A Flock of Ducks is two dozen duck costs $120 and will send one athlete to a state championship.

A Diamond Duck Pack of 240 ducks for $1,200 will enroll one athlete in the leadership academy.

The Ducky Derby is one of several fundraising platforms for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a collaborative effort of police departments across the nation to raise money for Special Olympics, according to the release.