Maple Park teen killed in crash involving semi truck near Waubonsee College

SUGAR GROVE – An 18-year-old driver from Maple Park was killed Tuesday morning after her SUV was struck by a semi-trailer truck at Route 47 and Waubonsee Drive, according to a Sugar Grove police news release.

The driver, identified as Emma Grzesik, was driving a 2018 Chevy Trax, when she turned south on Sugar Grove Parkway about 9 a.m. before turning left at the entrance to the community college, according to the release.

A Volvo semi truck was traveling north on Sugar Grove Parkway approaching Waubonsee Drive when the crash occurred.

Route 47 in Sugar Grove is Sugar Grove Parkway.

Grzesik was pronounced dead at a local hospital from injuries suffered from the collision, according to a release from the Kane County Coroner’s Office. Toxicology samples were collected and sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis, according to the coroner’s office.

The truck driver was also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release from police.

Both were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

Sugar Grove police initiated a Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, KCART, to to assist with the investigation into the crash. The northbound lanes of Sugar Grove Parkway from Bliss to Harter roads were closed for about five hours during the on-scene investigation, according to the police.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of Emergency Management, Waubonsee Community College Police and the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District assisted with the investigation and traffic control.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Sugar Grove police at 630-391-7250.