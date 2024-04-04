St. Charles Park District celebrates local forest’s induction into national Old-Growth Forest Network

Norris Woods Nature Preserve was selected as the representative old-growth forest for Kane County and the fifth Old Growth Forest Network site in Illinois. (Provided by St. Charles Park District)

St. Charles Park District’s Norris Woods Nature Preserve, heralded as one of the most outstanding oak woodlands remaining in northeastern Illinois, will soon receive another accolade: membership in the national Old Growth Forest Network (OGFN), a national organization that celebrates our oldest protected and publicly accessible forests.

The public is invited to attend a special induction ceremony of the 76-acre Norris Woods Nature Preserve on Saturday, April 6 at 1 p.m. Nick Sanchez, OGFN’s Network Manager will be on hand to bestow the honor, as will Ann and Vic Berardi, area residents who, with Nick, evaluated the Kane County contenders. Guided trail walks through the springtime woods will follow the brief program. Guests will explore the grounds, search for spring ephemerals and learn about the area’s rich history.

For more than 100 years, from 1840 to the 1970s, Norris Woods was known to local residents as Jones Woods in honor of its first owner, Stephen S. Jones — one of St. Charles’ earliest settlers and its first lawyer. In 1930, the parcel was purchased by local resident Lester Norris; then, in 1970, the Nature Conservancy acquired the land and deeded it to the Park District and City.

In 1973, the name was changed to Norris Woods and the area was dedicated as an Illinois State Nature Preserve, which assures its preservation for all time. In 1992, the City granted all the property to the care of the Park District.

“Norris Woods is a really special place to many people in our community,” said Pam Otto, the Park District’s outreach ambassador. “Its cultural history is fascinating and its natural history dates back to the last Ice Age.”

A remnant of the original dry-mesic upland forests that once bordered the Fox River, Norris Woods contains several oak trees in the 150- to 200-year-old range. Colorful wildflowers dot the woodland floor in springtime before giving way to lush green foliage in summer.

“Our restoration ecologists devote much time and effort to preserving the woodland’s distinctive biodiversity,” Otto said, noting that the woods’ rich mix of plant life provides excellent habitat for many woodland mammals and more than 50 species of nesting birds.

In summertime, keep your eyes and ears open for the sights and sounds of Eastern Wood-Peewees, Red-eyed Vireos, Indigo Buntings, White-breasted Nuthatches and Blue Jays, as well as several species of woodpeckers and hawks. Along the river, be on the lookout for foraging Great Blue Herons and Great Egrets, as well as soaring Bald Eagles and Ospreys.

Norris Woods Nature Preserve was selected as the representative old-growth forest for Kane County and the fifth OGFN site in Illinois. OGFN is a nonprofit working to connect people with nature by creating a national network of protected, publicly accessible old-growth forests and a network of people to protect them.

“This award is a testament to the consistent and constant work our staff have done in preserving trees and maintaining diverse native plantings within the Norris Woods Nature Preserve. To be the first (and currently only) within Kane County awarded this distinction is wonderful,” said Executive Director Holly Cabel.

OGFN is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a national network of forests with exceptional ecological integrity. As stated in its literature, the network consists of “treasured forests where all generations can experience native biodiversity and the beauty of nature.”

OFGN’s Nick Sanchez remarks, “We’re excited to kick off spring in the Midwest with a celebration at Norris Woods. A big thanks to OGFN volunteers, Vic and Ann Berardi, for nominating this location and to the St. Charles Park District for their critical work in caring for and educating the community about this special place.”

Norris Woods will join the four Illinois forests that were inducted into the Network in 2023, which include Beall Woods State Park in Wabash County, Allerton Park in Piatt County, Independence Grove in Lake County, and Pilcher Park in Will County. Working with volunteers across the country, OGFN’s goal is to identify and ensure the preservation and recognition of at least one forest in every county in the U.S., celebrating our nation’s oldest forests.

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Joan Maloof, OGFN has recognized more than 200 forests in 36 states. A full list and map of OGFN Network forests may be viewed at www.oldgrowthforest.net.

Norris Woods is located off Johnor and Third avenues, just north and east of downtown St. Charles. For more information, contact Pam Otto, St. Charles Park District’s outreach ambassador, at potto@stcparks.org.