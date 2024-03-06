Geneva Chamber hosts annual garage sale

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce's annual city-wide garage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 26 and 27. (Shaw Media)

GENEVA – The Geneva Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a citywide garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the weekend of April 26-27 in Geneva, according to a news release.

Participants will have their address and key items listed on a map to be distributed to key locations in town and posted on our website.

Participants also will receive a garage sale sign to post near their home.

The Geneva Chamber will do all the advertising, marketing, printing and distributing of material, while homeowners keep all the profits from their sales, according to the release.

Participants should register by April 4 and pay $30 on the website, genevachamber.com.

After April 4 the registration cost is $35.

Registration forms may also be printed out or picked up at the Chamber office, 8 S. Third St.

Payments also can be made by cash or check in person or via mail.