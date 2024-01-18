Geneva Council OKs $199K for roof restoration

GENEVA – To save on cost, the Geneva Public Works building’s metal roof will get a restorative coating instead of being replaced, according to a City Council vote Tuesday night.

In addition, all skylights will be replaced on the building located at 1800 South St., Geneva.

Alderpersons approved a contract with Premier Roofing Design, of Wheaton, doing business as Top Roofing, for $199,000. City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said Top Roofing was the lowest qualified bid of the 10 that were submitted.

“The Public Works building’s roof system is from the original construction and expansion,” Dawson said. “We’ve had various leaks over the roof’s life. And so there were options for replacement and restoration were reviewed. And we have determined that restoration is a more cost effective solution at this time. It is estimated to be 25% of the cost of replacement with a similar warranty and expected lifespan.”

While officials are looking at future facility improvements, Dawkins said the proposed work is necessary to be done now.

“Because it’s a restoration and not a complete replacement, we believe it still makes sense to to do it now and not to wait,” Dawkins said.

Top Roofing’s bid shows the company would use two types of rubber coatings to cover the building’s metal roof, as well as a 20-year warranty from both the manufacturer and installer, records show.

The highest bid of the 10 submitted was $645,258, with a 10-year warranty from the manufacturer and two years from the installer, records show.