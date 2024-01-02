Woman charged with DUI in crash that injured children

Lisa Tegeler, 39, of the 39W0-99 block of Herrington Boulevard near Geneva, is also charged with several counts of aggravated DUI - injuring a child under the age of 16. (Photo provided by Kane County )

A woman has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with a crash that injured two children in her car.

Lisa Tegeler, 39, of the 39W0-99 block of Herrington Boulevard near Geneva, is also charged with several counts of aggravated DUI - injuring a child under the age of 16.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 42W000 block of Hughes Road near Elburn.

Tegeler was driving a Honda CRV west on Hughes when it went off the road, turned on its side and came to rest in a ditch, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Tegeler’s daughter, age 8, and another girl, age 7, were injured. The 7-year-old sustained a deep cut to her head that had to be closed with staples, according to Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Scott. Both girls were treated at a hospital and released.

Scott asked that Tegeler be detained pretrial, arguing she is a danger to her daughter and the community. She said Tegeler had a blood-alcohol content of .152, nearly twice the legal intoxication limit. She also had 15 nanograms per milliliter of cannabinoids in her blood; the legal limit for driving is 5.

According to Scott, Tegeler told deputies she had drunk vodka and smoked cannabis that day.

Tegeler was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in July 2023. She pleaded guilty to the drug charge, and the DUI charge was dropped.

She was convicted twice of DUI in 2008, according to Scott.

Tegeler is charged with aggravated DUI - third violation; aggravated DUI - great bodily harm; aggravated DUI - bodily harm to a child under 16; DUI; endangering the life, health or welfare of a child; possession of cannabis by driver; child restraint violation under age 8; violation of an order of protection; operating a vehicle while using an electronic communication device; improper lane use; and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The order of protection she is accused of violating was issued in April 2023. It ordered her to not consume cannabis or alcohol within 24 hours before driving her daughter.

Kane County Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo granted her pretrial release Tuesday afternoon. Tegeler will have to wear an alcohol-monitor anklet and take random drug and alcohol urine tests weekly.

She is also prohibited from driving any person under the age of 18, including her daughter, and from having unsupervised contact with her daughter.

Tegeler’s attorney argued the charges alleging great bodily harm are improper because a wound that only requires stitches or staples does not constitute great bodily harm.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240102/crime/woman-charged-with-dui-in-crash-that-injured-children/