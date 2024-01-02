Geneva looks to continued development, redevelopment in 2024

Duke & Lee's Auto Repair at 609 S. Third St. in Geneva is to be developed as 60 apartments, 63 off-street parking spaces and more than 6,000 feet of commercial space. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA – The biggest news for 2024 in Geneva is continued development and redevelopment Mayor Kevin Burns said.

For one, the Southeast Master Plan involves installing new infrastructure to support light industrial development on the the Kirk Road corridor to the north and south.

The city also looks forward to development of the former Cetron site and remodeling of the former Little Owl restaurant at Routes 31 and 38, he said.

“Within our 10 square miles that we call home, our focus has – and will continue to be – shoring up what makes us unique,” Burns said. “That is attracting and embracing what can make us better – and doing so as a team.”

A site that attracted much controversy when it was proposed as an Amazon distribution facility – at the southeast corner of Kirk Road and Division Street – is now looking to be the new headquarters of A.J. Antunes & Co. Called the Bullock Campus, the nearly 55-acre site is proposed for light manufacturing, a school and other supportive uses, according to its filing with the city.

A.J. Antunes, the largest producer of conveyer belts and commercial cooking products, is looking to relocate to Geneva from Carol Stream, Burns said.

The former Duke and Lee’s site on Route 31 is still to be redeveloped into housing, he said.

Geneva aldermen gave site plan approval for a mixed-use building of 60 apartments, 63 off street parking spaces and more than 6,000 feet of commercial space at the former site of Duke and Lee’s auto repair, 609 S. Third St. Aldermen approved a second extension for site plan approval Oct. 3, 2022. (Image provided by city of Geneva)

“It’s all still percolating,” Burns said.

“The city of Geneva looks forward to 2024 being a productive and promising year for our residents, businesses and guests,” Burns said. “We welcome the opportunity to secure long-awaited development along our eastern gateway and the redevelopment of key opportunity sites throughout the community.”