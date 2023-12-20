St. Charles church awards over $25K in grants to local nonprofits

Bethlehem Lutheran Church of St. Charles has announced the recipients of their Expansive Church Grant opportunity, in which nine local nonprofit organizations were each awarded between $2,000 and $3,300.

A total of $23,596 was awarded to the following organizations:

Kane County Christmas Card was awarded $2,000. Their mission is to provide incarcerated persons in Kane County with Christmas cards and postage, so they can connect with their families over the holidays. The grant funding will be used to purchase 1,400 Christmas cards and stamps.

Rising Lights was awarded $3,000. Their mission is to provide an environment where individuals with disabilities can thrive, learn, laugh, and engage with the broader community through gardening. The funding will be used to help people purchase equipment for indoor gardening.

Big Hearts of Fox Valley was awarded $2,298. The organization’s goal is to brighten the lives of D303 children affected by financial hardship at Christmas time by hosting gift drives, coat drives and other donation events throughout the school year.

Random Acts of Kindness Foundation was awarded $3,298. The organization was founded to inspire and facilitate kindness through free resources focusing on schools, workplaces, homes and communities. The funding will be used to facilitate random good deeds in the community.

Elgin Community Bikes was awarded $2,500. The organization uses bike riding to make Elgin a healthier, happier, and more equitable community by hosting free community bike rides to connect people with one another. The funding will be used to purchase, repair and refurbish used bicycles that will be donated to community members in need.

Mutual Ground was awarded $2,500. Their goal is to empower individuals, families, and communities to eliminate domestic and sexual violence and the harms of substance use through education, awareness and life-changing services. They will use the funding to purchase athletic equipment for disadvantaged students so they have the opportunity to participate in team sports with their peers.

CHIP IN Batavia was awarded $3,000. The organization works with local service groups, businesses and individuals to help students and families in the Batavia School District who are homeless or on free or reduced lunch and in need of support. The grant funding will provide before-and after-school services for disadvantaged students.

Joshua Tree Community was awarded $2,500. The organization runs Day Programs for non-aggressive young adults with intellectual disabilities over the age of 22 or those over 18 and no longer in public education. The funding will provide an underserved community of adults a means to participate in activities that will enrich their lives on a daily basis year round.

Fox Valley Christian Action was awarded $2,500. The organization partners with the local Churches to disciple people in under-resourced communities of the Fox River Valley. The funding will support their Teen Night Together program for middle school and high school teens, where they will be provided with meals and Christian education.

The Expansive Church Grant program was the idea of Deacon Heather Feltmann. After putting a new roof on the church in 2020, she decided that they could turn their annual debt payments into a way to benefit the community, and started setting aside 10% of those payment funds to give back to the community.

The program is intended to be an incubator and accelerator for entrepreneurs and nonprofits that address social issues and community needs. Applicants did not have to be religious organizations and could be located anywhere in the Fox Valley. The only prerequisite was that they must be working toward making a positive social change.

The church received 39 applicants, which were reviewed by a committee of church members and clergy who determined who was awarded funding and the amount they received. Feltmann said she was pleasantly surprised by the amount of applicants they received.

“I was just really really grateful for the church’s giving spirit,” Feltmann said. “Theres such joy in being able to hear people’s stories and connect them to our stories at Bethlehem.”

Joel Mulder has been a member of the congregation since 1990 and was one of eight committee members who reviewed the grant applications. He said the selection process was difficult, with over 600 pages of applications, and at times emotional, reading through the stories from so many deserving organizations.

“You just don’t realize how much need there is, even within our community,” Mulder said. “It was really heartwarming and eye-opening for everybody, and I think in future years we’re going to get even more.”

Mulder said the committee decided they wanted to give more grants for smaller amounts rather than large amounts to just a few. They also wanted to make sure they chose recipients that would benefit the most and that had had a clear vision for how the funding would be spent, and they worked for weeks to narrowed it down to the final nine.

“I think the best part is people realizing how impactful even these small amounts of gifts can make in peoples’ lives,” Feltmann said. “I think the myth is that you have to spend a whole lot of money to make a huge difference, but there’s also a lot of good work you can do in our backyard and it can really make a difference.”

Feltmann said the most moving part of the process was seeing how much the committee members were impacted just by reading the stories in the applications. She said it isn’t everyday you see a group of grown men brought to tears.

“You could not read through those grant applications without some tissues,” Mulder said.

The grant is intended to be an annual event until the debt is paid off, and Feltmann said the hope is that as their debt payments start to decrease, they can increase the amount of grant funding to distribute.

Organizations who did not receive funding this year are encouraged to reapply next year. Applications will open again in September 2024 and close that November.

Bethehem Lutheran church also collects a “noisy offering” in which children from the congregation bring up change donations and throw them into a metal jug during service to make some noise. The kids, ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade, raised $1000 and then voted on which organizations the funds would be donate to.

From the noisy offering, Jefferson Micro-Pantry in Aurora, Big Hearts of Fox Valley and Elgin Community Bikes will each receive an additional $333.33. Though the Jefferson Micro-Pantry did nor receive grant funding, Mulder said it was one of their favorite organizations, working to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for disadvantaged Aurora students twice per week.

Organizers said they are looking forward to having the recipient organizations come visit the church over the next year to explain how the funding was used to impact peoples’ lives.