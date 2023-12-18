Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 24, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Clarence Upshaw, 34, of the 4300 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago, for unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle by a driver.

• Zackary R. Jankowski, 24, of the 14N400 block of factly Road, Sycamore, for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

• Benjamin A. Kielion, 43, of the 1300 block of Cherry Drive, Batavia, for aggravated battery in a public way-bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public way-physical contact, battery-bodily harm and aggravated battery-insulting/provoking.

• Lizbeth Arias Garcia, 28, of the 1400 block of Crestwood Drive, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated battery and mob action.

• Gloria Arias Garcia, 24, of the 900 block of Chateau Avenue, Aurora, for aggravated battery and mob action.

• Juan Reyes Garcia, 47, of the 200 block of Oak Street, Aurora, for armed robbery, armed violence, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Ivan Gomez, 23, of the 500 block of East New York Street, Aurora, for resisting a police officer.

• Rashaun A. Cooper, 30, of the 8700 block of South Ada Street, Chicago, for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

• Joshua J. Converse, 40, of the 700 block of Merrill New Road, Sugar Grove, for two counts of resisting a police officer, aggravated battery to a police officer and violation of bail bond for a Class A misdemeanor.

• Jekelyn Herrera, 28, of the 400 block of North Spring Street, Elgin, for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Daniel S. Armstrong, 34, of the 3N300 block of Bernice Drive, St. Charles Township, for three counts of aggravated battery to a person 60 or older, domestic battery-bodily harm and two counts of domestic battery-insulting/provoking contact.

• Christian A. Torres, 20, of the 400 block of South State Street, Elgin, for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

• Alexander J. Montanez, 28, of the 400 block of Watson Street, Aurora, for six counts of aggravated DUI of drugs.

• Lendell Brown, 57, homeless, of Aurora, for residential burglary and theft of items valued at more than $10,000 but less than $100,000.

• Laquon Bentley, 30, of the 2200 block of East 70th Place, Chicago, for retail theft of items valued at more than $300.

• Kwan I. McNeal, 22, of the 3500 block of West North Avenue, Chicago, for retail theft of items valued at more than $300.

• Justin D. Brown, 40, of the 400 block of Hubbard Avenue, Elgin, for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police and driving with a suspended license.

• Leticia Hernandez Landrove, 28, of the 1200 block of Asbury Court, Elgin, for retail theft.

• Dayana Rodriguez, 30, pf tje 1200 block of Asbury Court, Elgin, for retail theft.

• Estefany Perez, 46, of the 1200 block of Asbury Court, Elgin, for retail theft.

• Claudia Fernandez, 30, of the 1200 block of Asbury Court, Elgin, for retail theft.

• James S. Langton, 58, of the 100 block of North McLean Boulevard, Elgin, for aggravated battery of a police officer and battery making physical contact.

• Timothy J. Jasutis, 44, of the 6N900 block of Elgin Street, St. Charles Township, for two counts each of domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-contact and resisting a police officer.

• Ethel Herold, 37, of the 4700 block of Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, for six counts of aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended license.