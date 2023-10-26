Batavia volunteer honored for 20 years of service

Jon Habegger of Batavia was recently honored for his 20 years of volunteering at the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

GENEVA – Twenty years ago, Batavia resident Jon Habegger was a computer guy, writing and installing systems, when his wife said, “You’re not having fun at work. Why don’t you just quit?”

“I thought she meant retire,” Habegger, 67, said. “So I did.”

But retirement didn’t translate to do nothing.

He earned a master’s degree in social work, but never used it. And started volunteering with a charity in Des Plaines, an hour commute one way. As a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, he helped with the CROP Walk, where he met other Northern Illinois Food Bank volunteers.

“They said, ‘If you like to volunteer with us, that would be great.’ It’s a 15-20 minute drive to get to Geneva,” Habegger said. “I said, ‘Sounds good to me.’ That was in 2003.”

He was just inducted into the 20 Year Club – a tag reserved for a handful of people who have volunteered at the Food Bank for two decades or more.

“It’s the longest I’ve been any place,” Habegger said. “I do a three-hour shifts twice a week. … In January, it will be 21 years.”

The Food Bank hosted an appreciation luncheon Monday for the 20 Year Club and to honor Habegger’s service.

The other 20-year volunteers are Pat Bales of St. Charles, Pat Warren of Warrenville, Kay Van Wyk and Terry Fortman of Winfield, Ken Lindner of Hanover Park and Wendy Casebeer and George Sundell of Lombard.

Borne of the pandemic

The 20 Year Club began during the pandemic, when the team realized how many years – decades even – that some volunteers had put in, Volunteer Director Shannon Thompson said in an email.

“We knew we had to do something to recognize that level of dedication in a meaningful and personal way,” according to Thompson’s email. “Sharing a meal with other volunteers who have become friends over the years seemed like the answer.”

These volunteers could have donated their time for other charities, but chose the Food Bank, according to Thompson’s email.

“This is a big deal and inspires me to keep helping as well,” according to Thompson’s email. “I am grateful for their efforts and want to let them know that what they do for the Food Bank and our neighbors does not go unnoticed.”

Habegger said he has volunteered “just shy of 6,000 hours – 5,900 hours.”

“It is a lot of fun,” Habegger said. “I’m very pleased with the individuals I’m working with. They will do anything to make sure we continue to as much food out as we can.”

Habegger is also a volunteer shift supervisor, working with other supervisors doing evaluation of the food coming through to make sure nothing is out of date and the integrity of packages is good.”

Habegger has also helped people apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, state-sponsored food benefits to low-income families. In addition to packing thousands of meals, he also installed a new database system for the Food Bank.

A family of volunteers

He said the volunteers have become very close over the years.

“I’m very happy with the personal level of interaction that we have and sharing ideas. It’s really been neat.” Habegger said.

“And as one of the other supervisors has said in the past, ‘You worked all these years and then you quit and what do you do? You lost the water cooler to talk to people.’ This is why I make sure we take a 20-minute break so we can just talk and learn how things are with each other,” Habegger said. “It makes it a very good family.”

Habegger said his wife, Marsha, who retired 15 years ago, also volunteers and he hopes others will consider volunteering at the Food Bank.

“I’m very pleased with the work we do at the Food Bank and pleased to say my wife and I made sure we are including them in our estate plans,” Habegger said. “A friend of ours – somebody I’d known all my life – passed away [some] years ago and I was very pleased to see in the obituary notice to donate to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.”

Last year, the Northern Illinois Food Bank provided 250,000 meals a day to people 13 counties, including Kane, DuPage, McHenry, Kendall and Will.

More information is available online at solvehungertoday.org.