Kane State’s Attorney seeks no release for man charged with felony domestic battery

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office filed court papers asking a judge to deny pretrial release for a Plato Township man charged with felony domestic battery in which the victim’s facial bones were fractured.

A hearing is scheduled Tuesday before Associate Judge Alice Tracy on the petition filed against Eric D. Zimmerman, 36, of the 9N100 block of Muirhead Road, Plato Township.

The Sept. 22 filing states that Zimmerman was charged with “a forcible felony … which involves the threat of or infliction of great bodily harm or permanent disability or disfigurement and the defendant’s pretrial release poses a real and present threat to the safety of any person or persons in the community.”

The filing also cites Zimmeran’s previous arrests for domestic battery involving the same victim in cases that were dismissed.

On Aug. 22, Zimmerman was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and obstructing justice by destroying evidence, all felonies, according to the charging documents.

According to the charging documents, Zimmerman “repeatedly stomped on her face with his foot causing (the victim) to have fractured facial bones.”

He was also charged with using his telephone to make repeated calls to the victim, and with six misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, court records show.

Zimmerman was charged Sept. 17 with violating the terms of his bail bond in that he used an employee of his business to locate the victim’s whereabouts, records show.

He is to appear in court on those charges on Oct. 12, records show.

Zimmerman’s attorney did not return a voice mail message seeking comment.