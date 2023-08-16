Proposed Verizon cell tower in St. Charles moves closer to City Council approval

St. Charles Planning and Development Commission members voted Aug. 14 to recommend approval of a 138-foot cell tower off Route 64 on the city’s east side.
Dolan Realty Advisor Properties LLC submitted a special use permit application requesting to construct the Verizon cellular communication tower and 500-square-foot fenced-in area on the north side of the parking lot behind the Volkswagen dealership at 4050 E. Main St. (Route 64).
The motion to recommend approval of the permit was passed in a unanimous vote and is expected to come before the full City Council at the Aug. 21 meeting.
DRA Properties petitioner Doug Dolan said the lease will be in five-year terms, with four additional five-year options, for a total of 25 years. Should the lease be terminated or reach its completion, Dolan said the tower would be deconstructed.
Dolan said the new tower would improve coverage and capacity across St. Charles, enhance emergency and 911 services and allow for future network growth without building additional towers.
The fenced-in area will enclose the tower and equipment and the Volkswagen dealership on the property will remain the primary use on the site. The tower would be able to accommodate up to three additional networks.
The property is part of the Pheasant Run Ownership Association, whose covenants state cell towers are not permitted on association property.
However, Dolan said a formal agreement has been reached between the applicant and the ownership association and is ready for signatures.
The special use permit was recommend for approval with the condition that the agreement with the Pheasant Run Property Association is signed.
Verizon previously had a tower on the former Pheasant Run Resort site that was destroyed in a fire in May 2022. Verizon has been using a mobile cell tower called a Cell on Wheels that is stationed in the Pheasant Run parking lot while searching for a permanent site.