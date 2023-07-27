July 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of July 11, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Shannon R. Watson, 42, of the 1800 block of Oak Street, North Aurora, for two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and mob action.

• Corina K. Mendoza, 41, of the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard, Oswego, for aggravated battery in a public place and mob action.

• Dejon R. Austin, 32, of the 100 block of North Fourth Street, Aurora, for four counts of aggravated fleeing/eluding a police officer and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

• Angel Solorzano, 23, of the 100 block of North Farnsworth Avenue, Aurora, for driving with a suspended/revoked license, two counts of aggravated battery/strangulation, unlawful restraint, two counts of domestic battery-bodily harm, three counts of domestic battery-physical contact and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. Solorzano’s address was also listed as the 1000 block of East Benton Street in a separate charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license

• Luis Aca-Osorio, 38, of the 100 block of Dee Road, North Aurora, for two counts of aggravated DUI/crash causing death, reckless homicide with motor vehicle, driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, unlawful possession of open alcohol by a driver and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Hadilene Velasquez for three counts of aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

• Juan Mazcote Maya, 33, of the 400 block of Division Street, Elgin, for two counts each of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, unlawful restraint and domestic battery.

• Kenya S. Brower, 24, homeless of Elgin, for 12 counts of aggravated battery against a police officer, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-physical contact.

• Vincent S. Miller, 27, of the 700 block of Riverside Drive, South Elgin, for two counts of disorderly conduct.

• Adolfo Mares, 29, of the 600 block of Lor Ann Street, South Elgin, for two counts of disorderly conduct.

• Christopher G. Jacobson, 54, homeless of Elgin, for two counts of retail theft.

• Valeria Gastaca, 24, of the 1300 block of Valley Lake Road, Schaumburg, for retail theft over $300.

• Brittany M. Butler, 29, of the 1900 block of Selmarten Road, Aurora, for four counts of aggravated DUI, driving on a revoked license, obstructing identification and stopping, parking or standing on the roadway.

• Michel N. Russell, 40, homeless of Elgin, for two counts of aggravated battery.

• Davon M. Saulsberry, 26, of the 400 block of East Indian Trail Road, Aurora, for resisting a police officer, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery, three counts each of domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-physical contact.

• Siara M. Walton, 33, of the 2800 block of Gypsum Circle, Naperville, for burglary, aggravated battery and retail theft.

• Javier Godinez-Garcia, 65, of the 200 block of Fifth Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Oscar Rodriguez, 20, of the 300 block of Kendall Street, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Amirhossein Mozafarykhamseh, 33, of the 4800 block of West 22nd Place, Cicero, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ronnell Dortch, 46, of the 1200 block of Second Avenue, Aurora, for vehicular hijacking, robbery, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, domestic battery-bodily harm, domestic battery-physical contact, theft, theft from a person and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

• Robert J. Rodea, 26, of the 500 block of LaSalle Street, Aurora, for three counts of aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card and resisting a police officer.

• Carlos A. Umana-Calderon, 27, of the 1300 block of Rural Street, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant person and two counts of domestic battery.

• Edgar Barrera Sanchez, 38, of the 0-10 block of Marnel Road, Montgomery, for aggravated DUI and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Stephan R. Robinson, 45, of the 2100 block of Rebecca Circle, Montgomery, for two counts of violating an order of protection.

• Kaleb Pannell Benton, 18, of the 0-20 block of South Sycamore Lane, North Aurora, for unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card, reckless discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and criminal damage to property.

• Craig A. Andersen, 54, of the 3500 block of Hidden Fawn Drive, Elgin, for reckless discharge of a firearm.

• Andrew M. Guca, 49, of the 1600 block of South Corn Street, Des Plaines, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

• Jenessa O. Zapata, 34, of the 900 block of Assell Avenue, Aurora, for aggravated battery of a police officer.

• Shaun Hosey, 30, of the 300 block of West Indian Trail Road, Aurora, for aggravated assault and two counts of possession of fraudulent identification.

• Tyler A. Casey, 28, of the 0-99 block of Brekenridge Drive, Aurora, for armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and resisting a police officer.

• Jerome E. Ames, 35, of the 6500 block of North Seely Avenue, Chicago, for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, resisting a police officer causing injury and resisting a police officer.

