Geneva police ID 2 people killed in domestic murder-suicide

GENEVA – A Hinsdale man called 911 Wednesday evening to report that “he murdered his former wife” before turning a gun on himself when officers arrived at the scene, according to a Geneva police news release.
Police on Thursday identified the two people killed in the domestic murder-suicide as Chad L. Dockery, 49, of Hinsdale, and his former wife, Amanda R. Dockery, 48, who lived at the house in the 1000 block of Pebble Beach Court.
According to the release, police responded to the home at 5:22 p.m. after Chad Dockery placed the 911 call and reported that “he murdered his former wife,” according to the release. He also told police during the call that he was armed with a pistol, according to the release.
When officers arrived, they saw Chad inside a vehicle at the end of the home’s driveway. As an officer approached, a gun was fired. Chad was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the vehicle and a 9 mm pistol was recovered from the scene, according to the release.
Geneva Police officers entered the residence and found Amanda suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds.
Geneva and Batavia paramedics took them both to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. Amanda Dockery was pronounced dead at 6:06 p.m. and Chad was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m., according to the release.
No other people were inside the home, and no one else was injured.
The incident remains under investigation by Geneva police and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force as additional facts are gathered. Autopsies at the Kane County Coroner’s Office are pending.
Geneva police, the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force and the Kane County Coroner’s Office worked collaboratively to investigate the shooting.
Tri-Com Central Dispatch, St. Charles police and fire, Batavia police and fire and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office assisted Geneva police and fire personnel on scene.
Geneva Emergency Management and Kane County Emergency Management also assisted with movement of vehicular and pedestrian traffic while the scene was being investigated.