Artists announced for St. Charles Fine Art Show

The 25th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show returns Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown St. Charles on Riverside Avenue between Main Street and Illinois Avenue.

This free event showcases the original, juried work of over 100 fine artists in a variety of mediums including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, mixed media, glass and more. All art exhibited will be for sale during the event, according to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance.

Many of last year’s award winners will be returning this year.

The artists include:

Karri Jamison, Acrylic Painting – 2022 Best of Show

George Ceffalio, Oil Painting – 2022 Award of Excellence

John Carman, Oil Painting – 2022 Award of Excellence

Feng Biddle, Oil Painting – 2022 Award of Excellence

Amy Smetana, Fine Art Jewelry – 2022 Award of Excellence

Julie Latayan, Clay/Ceramics – 2022 Award of Excellence

Kwame Boama Mensa-Aborampa, Acrylic Painting – 2022 Award of Excellence

Frank Kobilsek, Wood – 2022 Judges Award

Skeeter Aschinger, Sculpture – 2022 Judges Award

To view the full list of 2023 Artists that will be at the St. Charles Fine Art Show, visit www.stcharlesfineartshow.com/list-of-artists.

To find more information on the 2023 St. Charles Fine Art Show, visit www.stcharlesfineartshow.com.