April 23, 2023
Artists announced for St. Charles Fine Art Show

By Shaw Local News Network
Crowds flocked Sunday to the 24th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show.

Crowds flocked Sunday to the 24th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show in 2022 (Shaw Local file photo).

The 25th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show returns Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown St. Charles on Riverside Avenue between Main Street and Illinois Avenue.

This free event showcases the original, juried work of over 100 fine artists in a variety of mediums including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, mixed media, glass and more. All art exhibited will be for sale during the event, according to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance.

Many of last year’s award winners will be returning this year.

The artists include:

  • Karri Jamison, Acrylic Painting – 2022 Best of Show
  • George Ceffalio, Oil Painting – 2022 Award of Excellence
  • John Carman, Oil Painting – 2022 Award of Excellence
  • Feng Biddle, Oil Painting – 2022 Award of Excellence
  • Amy Smetana, Fine Art Jewelry – 2022 Award of Excellence
  • Julie Latayan, Clay/Ceramics – 2022 Award of Excellence
  • Kwame Boama Mensa-Aborampa, Acrylic Painting – 2022 Award of Excellence
  • Frank Kobilsek, Wood – 2022 Judges Award
  • Skeeter Aschinger, Sculpture – 2022 Judges Award

To view the full list of 2023 Artists that will be at the St. Charles Fine Art Show, visit www.stcharlesfineartshow.com/list-of-artists.

To find more information on the 2023 St. Charles Fine Art Show, visit www.stcharlesfineartshow.com.

