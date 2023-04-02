Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles to unleash improv troupe

ST. CHARLES – So popular was “Game of Thrones” that whispers of the rally cry “winter is coming” still can be heard among the masses. It’s almost funny – in fact, it’s prime for parody. Now leading the charge is Any Suggestions? Improv, which will bring “A Dream of Spring Improv Show: Winter Is Gone” to Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles at 7:30 p.m. April 8.

It promises to be a hilarious night of improv, fun and games for fans of all backgrounds and interests, a news release stated. There will be plenty of “Game of Thrones” humor, as well as an array of improv sports on all sorts of subjects celebrating all things spring.

“Any Suggestions? is the funniest improv I’ve seen in a long time, and I studied with Second City,” Steel Beam’s Rikki Lee Travolta stated in the release.

Highlights will include the improv game Speed Dating, in which a lonely heart is exposed to funnier and funnier potential dates without knowing exactly who it is they are being romanced by. And in Multiple Personalities, props are designated to possess the personalities of different famous icons, so any of the players who hold the prop instantly must transform themselves into that famous person or character.

“We love bringing the Any Suggestions? brand of humor to Steel Beam Theatre because the house is always packed with people who know how to have a good time,” the comedy troupe’s April Noel said in the release. “If you want to laugh and be entertained, you’ll love [the] ‘Winter Is Gone’ show at Steel Beam. We work hard to make you laugh.”

Audience participation is one of the fun elements of improv. For the upcoming show, Any Suggestions? will offer one of its most popular games: Scenes From a Hat. In the game, suggestions for scenes are offered by the audience, and acted out on the fly by the talented troupe members.

“Steel Beam Theatre is focused on bringing a wide variety of entertainment to St. Charles,” Managing Director Catie Early said in the release. “From theatrical plays to magic shows to concerts to improv extravaganzas, you’ll want to keep tabs on the fantastic fun Steel Beam has to offer. Audiences love Any Suggestions? – and we are thrilled to bring them back for another crazy night of hijinks and fun.”

The cozy Steel Beam Theatre is at 111 W. Main St. (Route 64) in downtown St. Charles. There is ample free parking in the area, and a host of shops and restaurants to enjoy before performances.

“There’s comedy, and then there’s comedy gold,” Travolta said. “Any Suggestions? is improv gold. You don’t want to miss this show.”

For tickets to “Winter Is Gone,” visit www.SteelBeamTheatre.com, call 630-587-8521 or email info@steelbeamtheatre.com.