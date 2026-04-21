Streator Fire Chief Gary Bird named interim city manager

Streator Fire Chief Gary Bird was appointed interim city manager and will lead the city during its administrative transition following the retirement of longtime manager David Plyman. (Bill Freskos)

Streator has named Fire Chief Gary Bird as interim city manager as longtime manager David Plyman prepares to retire at the end of the month.

According to Mayor Tara Bedei, Bird is expected to serve in the role for at least a month and possibly longer, depending on the timeline for hiring a permanent replacement.

Though he is nearing retirement himself, officials said Bird agreed to step in to help maintain continuity in day-to-day operations during the transition.

“Chief Bird is ready to retire at some point himself this year and he’s going to bridge that for a month or maybe more depending on how our hiring process goes,” Bedei said. “We appreciate his willingness to step in and help us out during the transition.”

Bedei said Bird will not be getting two salaries.

“Council will approve an interim contract with him on the next council meeting on May 6,” Bedei said in a text message. “He will also appoint an acting/interim Fire Chief at that time.”

Plyman, who has managed the city for seven years, reflected on his tenure and overall career in local government, which began in the 1980s.

“Streator is really an amazing community,” Plyman said. “Obviously, we have struggled, everyone knows, due to the closure of some industries and just general economic struggles, but that’s kind of unique and a little bit less. We’re in the same boat as a lot of other places, and I think we’re holding our own.”

He also spoke about his long career in public service.

“I started as an intern in 1984 for the Village of River Forest,” Plyman said. “Then I graduated and continued on. So, 40 years in local government, with the exception of about two years where I worked as a lobbyist for the home building industry. I’ve worked in two states.”

Plyman said he plans to spend time traveling with his wife following his retirement. The couple’s children are grown, and he said they are looking forward to seeing what comes next.

To assist with recruiting the next city manager, the Streator City Council has hired Arndt Municipal Support Inc., a firm experienced in municipal executive recruitment, to work with city leadership on a search for qualified candidates.