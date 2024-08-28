Dos and don’ts of bathroom renovations

Bathroom renovations are significant undertakings that cost homeowners sizable amounts of money. According to Remodeling magazine’s “2024 Cost vs. Value Report,” the average cost of a mid-range bathroom remodel across the United States in 2024 is around $25,000. Homeowners who want an upscale remodel can expect to spend around $80,000 in 2024.

Such a large financial commitment underscores the significance that homeowners get their bathroom remodels right. Mistakes will only increase the already substantial financial commitment homeowners must make, so it can help to keep these dos and don’ts in mind.

DO work with a certified, reliable contractor. YouTube tutorials can give a false impression of renovation projects in relation to their degree of difficulty. Renovations as significant as bathroom remodeling projects require the skills and experience of professionals.

DON’T ignore return on investment (ROI). There’s no denying certain projects provide a better return on investment than others. The upscale bathroom remodel with a nearly $80,000 price tag noted above may prove awe-inspiring, but homeowners looking to get as much of their money back at resale should know that such a renovation recovers 45 percent of homeowners’ initial investment. By contrast, the mid-range bathroom remodel yields a 74 percent return according to Remodeling magazine. Though ROI may not be the deciding factor for every homeowner, it definitely merits consideration when planning a project.

DO pay attention to the details. Planning a bathroom renovation can be overwhelming, as homeowners have many decisions to make before the project even begins. For example, homeowners will have to choose a vanity, fixtures for the vanity, light fixtures, toilet, showerhead, and an assortment of additional features when planning the project. Contractors work with clients to show them all of their options, and some will offer advice on products or materials if asked. But homeowners are ultimately the ones who will have to live with the choices they make during the planning process, so these details merit ample consideration and should not be treated as trivial.

DON’T emphasize cost over quality. Homeowners should do their best to establish a renovation budget and stay within that budget, but quality materials should take precedence over cost. Many budget-friendly furnishings and accessories are durable and aesthetically appealing, so homeowners need not enter a bathroom renovation thinking high-end products are their only options. But it’s important that homeowners recognize the conventional wisdom that buyers get what they pay for when it comes to home renovations. If homeowners try to cut costs on materials, they may need to update or redo the bathroom much sooner than they would if they invest in quality furnishings and accessories the first time around.

Bathroom renovations can be costly. Remembering some simple dos and don’ts can give homeowners the peace of mind that their renovation investment will result in an impressive, durable space.