Baseball

Class 1A State semifinals on Friday at Dozer Park in Peoria

Marquette 9, Jacksonville Routt 3

—

Crusaders scored 1 run in first, 8 runs in the second inning. Routt’s 3 runs came in the fifth

Winning pitcher: Alec Novotney (5 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K)

Anthony Couch (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K)

Griffin Dobberstein had two hits and two RBIs

—

Marquette (30-2) advances to 1 p.m. championship game on Saturday against Altamont