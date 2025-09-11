Mendota graduate Larry Gies donates $100 million to University of Illinois athletics

Larry Gies (center) poses with 2019 University of Illinois graduates and 2015 Mendota High School alumni (from left) Wyatt Martinson, Relaina Bodmer, Amy Devitt and Thane Kaleel. Gies was the commencement speaker. Gies, a 1984 Mendota graduate, donated $100 million to the Illinois athletic department.

Mendota High School graduate Larry Gies made a $100 million donation to the University of Illinois’ Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.

The gift, which is the largest in Illinois athletics history, was made in honor his his late father, Larry Gies Sr., who was a United States Army veteran.

Illinois’ Memorial Stadium will now be known as Gies Memorial Stadium.

“This gift is about honoring my father, a true patriot, and every brave soul who has worn or will wear the uniform to defend our country,” Gies said in a news release. “With this investment, we can ensure that this stadium continues to be a place where their sacrifices will never be forgotten — and a shining light for every American who protects our freedom in the future."

Gies made the gift to support the direction of the athletic program under director of athletics Josh Whitman.

The Illinois football team tied a school record with 10 wins last fall and won the Citrus Bowl, which was the program’s first New Year’s Day bowl win since 1989.

In men’s basketball, the Illini went to the Elite Eight in 2024 and recorded its sixth straight 20-win season last winter. The women’s basketball team has two NCAA Tournament appearances in the last three years, including the program’s first tournament win in 25 years last season.

“Sports is how most people first experience the University of Illinois – it’s the front door of the amazing house we are building,” Gies said. “Josh and the entire (athletic department) team embody the ethos that is so important to our beloved university. I fully support Josh’s mission and the culture he has built at Illinois Athletics. Illini sports moments bring our orange and blue community closer together, and I am so looking forward to the memories we create together in the coming years.”

Gies, an Illinois alumnus and 1984 Mendota graduate, is the founder and CEO of Madison Industries, a private equity firm. Gies has a long history of supporting the armed forces, education, health and athletics. He was the 2023 recipient of the Semper Fidelis Award, given by the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, for his commitment to providing need-based scholarships to military children. He’s president of the Gies Foundation, which provides funds to “offer children with educational and economic needs access to a Catholic, college preparatory middle school education.” In 2017, the Gies family donated $150 to the university, leading Illinois to rename it’s business school the Gies College of Business.

“Larry Gies is a visionary leader who invests in people and organizations that impact the world around them,” Whitman said in a news release. ”I want to thank him for his belief in Illinois athletics and the ability of our program to change the lives of our student-athletes, to advance the mission of our broader university and to uplift the many people and communities connected to our program, both directly and indirectly.

“This gift is the result of years of thought-provoking conversations and is the continuation of a long-term partnership with Larry that will benefit generations of student-athletes and advance this program to even greater heights. I am grateful to Larry for his trust and confidence, and we are excited to honor him, and his veteran father, by placing their family name alongside that of our beloved Memorial Stadium.”

The gift recognition is pending approval by the Board of Trustees at its meeting on Sept. 18.