2025 BCR boys track & field preview: 5 to watch

Ryan Bosi (Hall/Sr.): The Red Devils senior standout has signed to run for Purdue Northwest University. He is a returning state qualifier as a sectional runner-up in the triple jump. He was second in the BCR Honor Roll with a jump of 39 feet, 8 inches.

Landon Hulsing (Bureau Valley/Sr.) - Hulsing became the Storm’s fifth state medalist in the discus, placing seventh in Class 1A. He was the Honor Roll leader in the discus (152-10) as well as the high jump (6-3).

Justin Moon (Bureau Valley/Sr.) - A reigning sectional champion in the triple jump, Moon finished 20th at state and led all area jumpers with a triple jump of 41-4½. He’s also ranked among the top returners in the high jump and 400.

Justin Moon (Photo provided by Heather Foster)

Greyson Marincic (St. Bede/Sr.) - Marincic is a two-state qualifier for the Bruins in both hurdle events, claiming a pair of runner-up finishes at sectional last year. He turned in Honor Roll bests in the 100s (16.45 seconds) and 300s (43.09).

Greyson Marincic (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

Cade Odell (Princeton/Sr.) - The Tigers strongman carries the momentum from a fantastic finish at state last year. He jumped an incredible six spots on his final throw to land a fourth-place medal in 2A shot put. He improved by more than 3½ feet in the prelims, increasing his PR by 1½ feet.