April 08, 2025
2025 BCR boys track & field preview: 5 to watch

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley’s Landon Hulsing throws the discus during the IHSA Class 3A Boys State Track and Field Championship meet on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Bureau Valley’s Landon Hulsing became the Storm’s fifth state medalist in the discus, placing seventh in Class 1A last season. (Gregory Shaver)

Ryan Bosi (Hall/Sr.): The Red Devils senior standout has signed to run for Purdue Northwest University. He is a returning state qualifier as a sectional runner-up in the triple jump. He was second in the BCR Honor Roll with a jump of 39 feet, 8 inches.

Landon Hulsing (Bureau Valley/Sr.) - Hulsing became the Storm’s fifth state medalist in the discus, placing seventh in Class 1A. He was the Honor Roll leader in the discus (152-10) as well as the high jump (6-3).

Justin Moon (Bureau Valley/Sr.) - A reigning sectional champion in the triple jump, Moon finished 20th at state and led all area jumpers with a triple jump of 41-4½. He’s also ranked among the top returners in the high jump and 400.

Justin Moon (Photo provided by Heather Foster)

Greyson Marincic (St. Bede/Sr.) - Marincic is a two-state qualifier for the Bruins in both hurdle events, claiming a pair of runner-up finishes at sectional last year. He turned in Honor Roll bests in the 100s (16.45 seconds) and 300s (43.09).

Greyson Marincic (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

Cade Odell (Princeton/Sr.) - The Tigers strongman carries the momentum from a fantastic finish at state last year. He jumped an incredible six spots on his final throw to land a fourth-place medal in 2A shot put. He improved by more than 3½ feet in the prelims, increasing his PR by 1½ feet.

