Trinity Catholic eighth grade volleyball takes third at IESA Class 1A state

The Trinity Catholic Academy eighth grade volleyball team took third in the IESA Class 1A state tournament over the weekend. Trinity defeated Sigel St. Michael's 25-17, 25-18 in the quarterfinals before losing 20-25, 25-21, 25-13 in the semifinals. Trinity bounced back to beat Rantoul St. Malachy 25-14, 25-15 in the third-place match. Trinity finished the season 23-1.Pictured (front row, from left): Sophia Sarabia, Aubrey Urbanski, Lily Tielebein, Allie Inman and Kaylee Newell. Back row: Coach Laura Urbanski, Alicia Garcia, Brenna Washkowiak, Kylie Kasprak, Sophia Trainor, Avery Torres and assistant Tara Duncan. (Photo provided by Laura Urbanski)