I-8, ICE, TCC, LTC, KRC, HOIC release All-Conference girls basketball teams for 2024-25 season

A handful of conferences recently released their girls basketball All-Conference teams for the 2024-25 seasons:

Interstate Eight

Ottawa seniors Marlie Orlandi and Skylar Dorsey were both members of the Interstate 8 All-Conference first team, while Pirates junior Mary Stisser was an honorable mention.

Streator's Ava Gwaltney shoots a jump shot over L-P's Madilyn Knowles in a game this past season at Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Central Eight

Streator junior Ava Gwaltney was selected to the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference team after averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals a game for the Bulldogs.

Marquette's Kaitlyn Davis shoots a three-point basket against St. Bede in a game this past season at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Tri-County

Marquette sophomore Kaitlyn Davis earned unanimous Tri-County All-Conference first-team honors, while Crusaders sophomore Hunter Hopkins was named to the second team.

Seneca's Alyssa Zellers shoots a wide-open jump shot against Henry-Senachwine in a game this past season at Henry-Senachwine High School. (Scott Anderson)

Seneca senior Alyssa Zellers was a unanimous first-team pick, with Fighting Irish senior Evelyn O’Connor being named to the second team and senior Audry McNabb selected as honorable mention.

Serena's Jenna Setchell lets go of a jump shot as Somonauk/Leland's Ashley McCoy defends in a game this past season at Somonauk High School. (Scott Anderson)

Little Ten

Serena seniors Jenna Setchell and Macy Mahler were unanimous picks to the Little Ten All-Conference team, Setchell a three-time unanimous pick, while junior Kendall Whiteaker also was named to the squad.

The Huskers claimed both the Little Ten Conference regular-season and tournament championships.

Somonauk/Leland's Kiley Mason lets go of a wide open jump shot over Serena's Jenna Setchell in a game this past season at Somonauk High School. (Scott Anderson)

Somonauk-Leland, which finished third in both the regular season and tournament, had juniors Abby Hohmann and Kiley Mason earn unanimous picks to the 10-member, All-LTC club.

Kishwaukee River

Sandwich senior Hannah Treptow and Indians sophomore Alaya Harris were both named to the 10-member Kishwaukee River Conference team.

Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour runs in the lane for a layup over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland's Aubry Edens during the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament this past season at Flanagan High School. (Scott Anderson)

Heart of Illinois

Fieldcrest junior Macy Gochanour was voted to the seven-player All-Heart of Illinois Conference first team and was named to the honorable mention defensive team.

Fieldcrest sophomore Terilynn Timmerman was an honorable mention selection.