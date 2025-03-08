I-8, ICE, TCC, LTC, KRC, HOIC release All-Conference girls basketball teams for 2024-25 season

A handful of conferences recently released their girls basketball All-Conference teams for the 2024-25 seasons:
Interstate Eight
Ottawa seniors Marlie Orlandi and Skylar Dorsey were both members of the Interstate 8 All-Conference first team, while Pirates junior Mary Stisser was an honorable mention.
Illinois Central Eight
Streator junior Ava Gwaltney was selected to the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference team after averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals a game for the Bulldogs.
Tri-County
Marquette sophomore Kaitlyn Davis earned unanimous Tri-County All-Conference first-team honors, while Crusaders sophomore Hunter Hopkins was named to the second team.
Seneca senior Alyssa Zellers was a unanimous first-team pick, with Fighting Irish senior Evelyn O’Connor being named to the second team and senior Audry McNabb selected as honorable mention.
Little Ten
Serena seniors Jenna Setchell and Macy Mahler were unanimous picks to the Little Ten All-Conference team, Setchell a three-time unanimous pick, while junior Kendall Whiteaker also was named to the squad.
The Huskers claimed both the Little Ten Conference regular-season and tournament championships.
Somonauk-Leland, which finished third in both the regular season and tournament, had juniors Abby Hohmann and Kiley Mason earn unanimous picks to the 10-member, All-LTC club.
Kishwaukee River
Sandwich senior Hannah Treptow and Indians sophomore Alaya Harris were both named to the 10-member Kishwaukee River Conference team.
Heart of Illinois
Fieldcrest junior Macy Gochanour was voted to the seven-player All-Heart of Illinois Conference first team and was named to the honorable mention defensive team.
Fieldcrest sophomore Terilynn Timmerman was an honorable mention selection.