Waltham girls bowling places 9th at IESA bowling

The Waltham girls bowling team placed ninth in the IESA tournament in Joliet. Team members are Mary Craven, Avalyn Edwall, Nina Leffers, Quinn Mertes, Aydia Petre and Lilly Schnieder. (Photo provided by Jim McCabe)

Waltham placed ninth in the IESA girls bowling tournament over the weekend at Town & Country Lanes in Joliet.

Waltham racked up 5,679 pins. Loves Park Harlem won the title with 7,661.

Mary Craven led Waltham with a 1,521 six-game series to finish 35th individually, while Quinn Mertes rolled a 1,412 and Avalyn Edwall bowled a 1,391.

Oglesby Holy Family finished 21st with a 1,813 and did not advance to the final round. Rosalie Leininger led Holy Family with a 496 three-game series.

Ladd (2,266) finished 22nd and Oglesby Holy Family (2,169) placed 23rd in the boys tournament with neither advancing to the final round. Braxton Smith led Ladd with a 613, while Rylee Peterson had a 640 for Holy Family.