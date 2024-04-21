Waltham girls bowling places 9th at IESA bowling

Waltham placed ninth in the IESA girls bowling tournament over the weekend at Town & Country Lanes in Joliet.
Waltham racked up 5,679 pins. Loves Park Harlem won the title with 7,661.
Mary Craven led Waltham with a 1,521 six-game series to finish 35th individually, while Quinn Mertes rolled a 1,412 and Avalyn Edwall bowled a 1,391.
Oglesby Holy Family finished 21st with a 1,813 and did not advance to the final round. Rosalie Leininger led Holy Family with a 496 three-game series.
Ladd (2,266) finished 22nd and Oglesby Holy Family (2,169) placed 23rd in the boys tournament with neither advancing to the final round. Braxton Smith led Ladd with a 613, while Rylee Peterson had a 640 for Holy Family.