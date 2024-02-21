Mendota Holy Cross celebrates IESA title

Mendota Holy Cross eighth grade boys basketball player Cole Tillman delivers a speech to his team during a reception on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 at Holy Cross School. The team beat Pana Sacred Heart 41-33 to win the IESA Class 1A championship. (Scott Anderson)

The Mendota Holy Cross eighth grade boys basketball team celebrated its IESA Class 1A championship with a reception at the school Tuesday night.

The team’s medals and trophy were on display and coaches and players gave speeches about their championship run.

The Warriors opened the state tournament with a 46-298 victory over Griggsville-Perry in the quarterfinals before beating Lincoln Chester-East Lincoln 39-29 in the semifinals later that same day.

In the championship game, Holy Cross defeated Pana Sacred Heart 41-33 behind 19 points from Cole Tillman.

Tillman scored a team-high 65 points during the tournament, while Cal Doyle and Quinn Eddy had 15 points each and Will Aughenbaugh contributed 13 points.

Team members are Tillman, Doyle, Eddy, Aughenbaugh, Maddox Rosales, Ross Sondgeroth, Diego Diaz, Joe Cackley, Bear Fitzpatrick, Corbin Doll and Shea Kreiser. The team is coached Luke Tillman and Aaron Eddy.