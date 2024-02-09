Oglesby Washington loses in double OT in IESA title game

Members of the Oglesby Washington 7th grade basketball team exit the school to board a charter bus to attend the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 2A State championship on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Oglesby Washington School. Oglesby plays Effingham for the Class 2A State Title. (Scott Anderson)

The Oglesby Washington seventh grade boys basketball team fell 28-25 in double overtime to Effingham St. Anthony in the IESA Class 2A title game Thursday in Macon.

The Bulldogs led 7-2 after the first quarter and 11-10 at halftime before St. Anthony outscored Washington 9-6 in the third quarter.

Washington outscored St. Anthony 3-1 in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime tied at 20.

After a scoreless first overtime period by both teams, St. Anthony outscored the Bulldogs 8-5 in the second OT session to claim the title.

Gacin Stokes scored 13 points to lead Washington, while Johnathan Kamnikar had five points, Eli Hammers had four points and Lane Basset added three points.

The Bulldogs finish the season 22-1.