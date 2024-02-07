February 07, 2024
Mendota Holy Cross eighth grade boys basketball team advances to state

By Kevin Chlum
The Mendota Holy Cross eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Streator Woodland 49-33 on Monday in the IESA Class 1A Sectional 2 title game at Roanoke-Benson Junior High to earn a trip to the state tournament. Cole Tillman scored 17 points to lead Holy Cross, while Ross Sondgeroth added 14 points. The Warriors (18-2) will face Griggsville-Perry (18-10) in a state quarterfinal at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Warrensburg-Latham High School. The winner will play the winner of Lincoln Chester-East Lincoln vs. Pontiac St. Mary’s in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Saturday. The third-place game is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 with the title game to follow at 7:30 p.m. Pictured, front (from left): Cal Doyle, Maddox Arteaga, Ross Sondgeroth, Diego Diaz and Will Aughenbaugh. Back: Coach Aaron Eddy, Quinn Eddy, Joe Cackley, Cole Tillman, Bear Fitzgerald, Corbin Doll, Shea Kreiser and coach Luke Tillman. (Photo provided by Erika Hueneburg)