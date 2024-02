The Putnam County Junior High 8th grade girls volleyball team took first place in the Jan Dale Marseilles Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 3 winning over Ottawa Wallace, Milton Pope and Seneca in the championship. Team members are (front row, from left) Diana Elly, Mya Barajas, Britney Rinidad, Jaycee Dickey, Tinley Sistek, Eden Carlson and Naty Villagomez; and (back row) Coach Shannon Jenkins, Hannah Heighberger, Kennedy Holocker, Myah Richardson, Finley Rue, Samantha Marciniak, Avery Grasser, Illiana Luke and assistant coach Tori Balma. (Photo provided)