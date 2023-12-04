Girls basketball: Putnam County 7th grade girls make history with sectional championship

The Putnam County seventh-grade Pumas basketball team made school history by advancing to the state tournament for the first time. Team members are McKenna Wrobleski, Kami Nauman, Hannah Heiberger, Anni Judd, Avery Lenkaitis, Millie Harris, McKlay Gensini, Tula Rue, Murphy Hopkins and coach Nick Heuser. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)

The Putnam County seventh-grade girls basketball team continues to make history with every step it takes.

The Pumas won the first seventh-grade sectional championship in school history to earn its first state tournament appearance.

PC beat Peoria St. Vincent de Paul, 30-24, to capture the Peoria Sectional championship on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

PC's Kami Nauman takes a shot during the sectional championship in Peoria. The Pumas beat Peoria St. Vincent de Paul, 30-24. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)

The Pumas won their first game at the state tournament in Riverton on Saturday, Dec. 2, defeating Indian Creek, 23-17. Hannah Heiberger had eight points, Tula Rue had seven points, Kami Nauman had six points and McKlay Gensini had two points.

PC's Tula Rue shoots against Indian Creek in the IESA State Tournament at Riverton on Saturday, Dec. 2. She scored seven points in the Pumas' 23-17 win. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)

In its second game of the day at state, Putnam County fell to Springfield Calvary, 28-27. Gensini led PC with 19 points with Heiberger adding six and Nauman two.

The Pumas (15-10) will play Mt. Pulaski for third place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. Mt. Pulaski beat Paris Crestwood, 40-15, in the opening round and lost to Nauvoo-Colussa, 29-24, in the second round.

On the road to state, the Pumas defeated Henry-Senachwine, 20-8, and Fieldcrest, 13-9, to capture the regional championship.