Sundara Weber runs to 3rd at state cross country meet: The Times Area Roundup for Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Girls cross country
Weber third in Class 2A: At the IHSA State Meet held Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria, Sandwich sophomore Sundara Weber ran to a third-place finish in Class 2A with a 3-mile run of 16 minutes, 40.33 seconds.
Weber placed second in Class 1A last season as a freshman in 17:26.38.
Lincoln senior Becca Heitzig (16:34.75) won this year’s Class 2A individual championship.
In Class 1A, Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor (18:10.48) placed 27th, while Seneca as a team placed 20th of 30 qualifiers. Natalie Misener (66th, 19:02.59) and Gracie Steffes (157th, 20:31.26) were the next two finishers for the Irish, followed by Lily Mueller (207th, 21:50.70), Julie Mueller (209th, 21:52.65) and Ruthie Steffes (224th, 22:25.92).
Girls swimming
Nauman advances for L-P co-op: At the Normal Community Sectional., La Salle-Peru co-op freshman Sam Nauman punched her ticket to the IHSA State Swimming Meet with a record-setting performance Saturday.
Nauman swam the 100-yard backstroke in 59.84 seconds to break her own team record in the event. Nauman will compete in the state meet Friday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.
Nauman also placed third in the 200 individual medley in 2:22.65 and helped the 400 freestyle relay to a third-place finish in 3:53.7 along with teammates Finley Jobst, Emma Short and Clara Guglielmetti.
Short finished fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:43.71, while Guglielmetti placed fifth in the 100 freestyle in 59.07 seconds.