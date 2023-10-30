BCR sectional volleyball pairings/scoreboard, Monday, Oct. 30

Here’s a look at Bureau County area regional volleyball scores for Monday, Oct. 30
Class 1A Princeville Sectional
Monday: Match 1 - (1) Illini Bluffs (24-4-1) vs. (2) Wetherfield (26-6-1), 6 p.m.
Match 2 - (1) Annawan (27-6) vs. (2) Monmouth United (23-12), 7 p..m.
Wednesday: Title - winners 1-2, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to the Bushnell Prairie City Supersectional to play Concord Sectional winner at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3
Class 1A Lanark Sectional
Monday: Match 1 - (1) Newark (33-4) vs. (2) Galena (31-4), 6 p..m.
Match 2 - (1) Lena-Winslow (36-2) vs. (2) Fulton (29-6), 7 p..m.
Wednesday: Title - winners 1-2, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to the Pecatonica Supersectional to play Elgin Sectional winner at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3
Class 2A Princeton Sectional
Monday: Match 1 - (1) Fieldcrest (29-6) vs. (1) Rock Falls (31-6), 6 p..m.
Match 2 - (2) IVC (26-10) vs. (1) Orion (33-3), 7 p..m.
Wednesday: Title - winners 1-2, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to the Sandwich Supersectional to play Richton Park Sectional winner at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3
Class 3A Galeburg Sectional
Monday: Match 1 - (1) LaSalle-Peru (30-6) vs. (2) Morton (26-7), 6 p..m.
Match 2 - (1) Metamora (30-5) vs. (2) Ottawa (27-9-1), 7 p..m.
Wednesday: Title - winners 1-2, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to the Kankakee Supersectional to play Kankakee Sectional winner at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3