The Times Area Roundup: 1A sectional champ Evelyn O’Connor leads state-bound Seneca XC at Oregon

Girls cross country
Seneca’s O’Connor wins title, Fighting Irish heading to state as a team: Seneca junior Evelyn O’Connor ran to the individual championship at Saturday’s Class 1A Oregon Sectional at Park West and the Fighting Irish placed second of the 19 teams to qualify for next Saturday’s 9 a.m. state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
O’Connor covered the course in 19 minutes, 7 seconds to claim the title and was followed across the finish line by teammates Natalie Misener (12th, 20:32), Gracie Steffes (30th, 21:36), Lily Mueller (32nd, 21:45), Julie Mueller (58th, 22:40), Ruthie Steffes (84th, 23:44) and Aubrie Jackson (129th, 27:15).
Somonauk’s Junia Johnson led her team at Oregon with a 115th-place finish in 26:00, followed by Morgan Morris (134th, 27:33), Ellie Wiegman (135th, 27:45), Madison Taylor (145th, 32:16) and Peyton Jones (148th, 38:20).
Sandwich’s Weber runs to 2A sectional win: Sandwich sophomore Sunny Weber easily won the Class 2A Woodstock Sectional, crossing the finish line in 18:15 — 32 seconds ahead of the runner-up finisher. The victory qualified Weber for a second straight trip to the state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
Weber’s classmate Emily Urbanski placed 89th in a time of 21:38.
Fieldcrest’s Phillips competes in 1A sectional: Fieldcrest senior Clare Phillips placed 63rd in a time of 20:38 at the Class 1A Elmwood Sectional at Maple Lane Country Club.
Ottawa finishes 12th at Class 2A Geneseo Sectional: Ottawa finished 12th of the 18 teams at the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional at Richmond Hill Park, with junior Shaylen Quinn leading the Pirates with a 44th-place mark in 21:11.
Quinn was followed to the finish by teammates Addyson Miller (64th, 21:48), Makenzie Blazys (69th, 21:59), Madison Towne (97th, 23:52), Kindley Moore (115th, 24:29), Hailey Larsen (123rd, 25:35) and Sam Ruiz (125th, 25:39).
Boys cross country
Solid sectional performances for Seneca at sectionals: Seneca placed 15th of the 20 competing teams at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional at Park West with Logan Pasakarnis leading the Fighting Irish with an 80th-place mark in 19:16.
Following Pasakarnis for Seneca were Sebastian Deering (84th, 19:18), Landon Hebel (103rd, 20:01), Connor Pabian (109th, 20:30), Drew Danek (131st, 22:15), AJ Keedy (135th, 22:40) and Alex Gagnon (137th, 23:03).
Ottawa’s Farabaugh competes at Geneseo: Ottawa sophomore Lucas Farabaugh placed 58th in a time of 17:19 at the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional.
Fieldcrest’s Krischel runs well in 1A sectional: Fieldcrest junior Caleb Krischel placed 33rd in a time of 16:19 at the Class 1A Elmwood Sectional at Maple Lane Country Club.