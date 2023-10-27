October 27, 2023
The Times Area Roundup: Newark tops Earlville for Class 1A regional title

By Shaw Local News Network
Girls volleyball

Newark 2, Earlville 0: At Earlville, the Norsemen defeated the host Red Raiders 25-10, 25-16 to capture the Class 1A Earlville Regional championship.

Newark (33-4) was led by Kiara Wesseh (seven kills, nine digs), Kodi Rizzo (five kills), Addison Ness (four kills), Adrianna Larsen (four kills), Lauren Ulrich (18 assists) and Elle Norquist (16 digs, three aces).

Newark now advances to the Lanark Eastland Sectional semifinal, where they will face Galena at 6 p.m. Monday night.

Earlville (25-11) was paced by Mady Olson (four kills, seven digs, an ace, a block) and Brook Guelde (nine assists).

Fieldcrest 2, Eureka 1: At Mendota, the Knights topped the rival Hornets 25-19, 18-25, 25-22 to win the Class 2A Mendota Regional championship.

Fieldcrest (29-7) now advances to play Rock Falls at 6 p.m. Monday in the Princeton Sectional semifinals.