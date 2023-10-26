Girls basketball: Bureau Valley, Logan to play for SRC titles

MENDOTA - Princeton Logan will play for two Starved Rock Conference girls basketball championships tonight in Mendota. Bureau Valley will play for one.
They will meet for the eighth-grade championship at 7:30 p.m. In Tuesday’s semifinals, the top-seeded Storm defeated No. 4 Peru, 35-10, and No. 3 Logan beat No. 2 Ottawa.
In the seventh-grade, Logan’s top-seeded Lions defeated No. 4 Peru while No. 2 Bureau Valley fell to No. 3 Ottawa, 33-13.
Logan will face Ottawa for the seventh-grade title at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
In third-place games, Bureau Valley and Peru will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the seventh grade followed by Peru and Ottawa in the eighth grade contest at 5:30 p.m.