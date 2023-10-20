The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa’s Rylee O’Fallon and Emma Cushing reach state tennis quarterfinals

Girls Tennis
Ottawa’s doubles team of Rylee O’Fallon and Emma Cushing went a perfect 3-0 at the Class 1A State Girls Tennis State finals on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals.
The Pirates’ senior duo defeated Sycamore’s Kate Elsner and Elizabeth McConkie (6-2, 6-0), Glenbard South’s Allison Mizwicki and Emily Puchalski (6-1, 6-1) and Woodstock Marian’s Holly Garrelts and Jenna Remke (6-0, 6-1).
Ottawa’s other doubles entry, Makenzie Eichelkraut and Zulee Moreland, dropped their opening match 6-0, 6-0 to Benet Academy’s Natalie Grover and Katie Jendra, but bounced back with a 6-2, 6-1 consolation bracket win over Providence Catholic’s Sydney Duffy and Lauren Murphy.
Ottawa’s singles player Layne Krug fell 6-2, 6-4 to Morgan Park Academy’s Juanita Smith in her opener, but rebounded for a 6-3, 6-1 win over Sterling’s Layla Tablante in the consolation bracket.
All of the Ottawa entries will resume play on Friday with opponents yet to be determined.
Volleyball
Seneca 2, Roanoke-Benson 0: At Roanoke, the Fighting Irish wrapped up their Tri-County Conference slate with a 25-15, 25-22 victory over the Rockets.
Seneca (23-9, 7-2), which finished tied for second with Marquette Academy in the final league standings, was led by nine kills from Faith Baker, eight kills from Audry McNabb and 18 assists from Lainie Olson.
Newark 2, Moline 1: At Moline, the Norsemen closed out their regular season with a 25-20, 12-25, 25-19 victory over the Maroons.
Newark (31-4) was paced by Kiara Wesseh (nine kills, 15 digs), Adrianna Larsen (six kills, three aces), Kodi Rizzo (five kills, two blocks), Lauren Ulrich (18 assists, three aces) and Elle Norquist (24 digs).
Leland 2, Mooseheart 0: At Aurora, the Panthers recorded a 25-15, 25-18 triumph over the Red Ramblers.
Leland was led by Malayna Kinney (eight service points, three aces, seven digs), Brynn Pennington (five points, five kills, eight digs) and Isabelle Podnar (12 points, an ace, seven digs).