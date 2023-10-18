October 17, 2023
The Times Area Roundup: Newark volleyball wins 30th match, LTC regular-season title

Woodland’s Shae Simons records 1,000th-career assist in victory over Dwight

By Shaw Local News Network
Volleyball

Newark 2, LaMoille 0: At LaMoille, the Norsemen collected their 30th victory of the season while also wrapping up a perfect Little Ten Conference regular season championship with a 25-6, 25-5 win over the Lions.

Newark (30-4, 10-0) was led by Adrianna Larsen (three 3 kills), Stephanie Snyder (five aces, two digs) and Olivia Smith (four aces, a kill, a block).

Woodland senior Shae Simons recorded her 1,000th-career assist in the Warriors' straight-set victory over Dwight on Tuesday. (Photo Provided By Woodland High School)

Woodland 2, Dwight 0: At rural Streator, Warriors senior Shae Simons recorded 17 assists, including the 1,000th of her career in a 25-19, 25-13 Tri-County Conference victory over the Trojans.

Woodland (19-8, 7-1) also received solid matches from Kaiden Connor (eight points, an ace), Ella Derossett (four points, an ace), Elizabeth Schultz (four points, two aces), Malayna Pitte (10 kills, two aces, two blocks) and Grace Longmire (six kills, three blocks).

Streator 2, Wilmington 0: At Pops Dale Gym, the Bulldogs picked up a 25-17, 25-19 Illinois Central Eight Conference triumph over the Wildcats.

Streator (22-9-2, 8-6) was paced by Sophia Pence (eight kills, an ace, five digs), Sonia Proksa (seven kills, an ace, six digs), Mya Zavada (four kills, four blocks) and Emma Rambo (21 assists, two kills).

Somonauk 2, IMSA 0: At Aurora, the Bobcats improved to 12-10 overall and finished LTC play at 5-5 with the 25-21, 25-17 win over the Titans.

Somonauk was led by Josie Rader (six kills, 12 service points, seven aces), Haley McCoy (four kills, eight points, three aces), Aubrey Chiavario (six kills), Haley McCoy (15 hits with four kills) and Ali McBride (15 digs).