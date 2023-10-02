Golf: Area boys, girls tee up for sectionals

The next road in the IHSA postseason tournament takes Bureau County golfers to the sectional level.
There is one Bureau County team and five individuals competing in sectionals at three sites today.
At Sherrard: The Bureau Valley team, Hall’s Landen Plym and St. Bede’s Luke Tunnell and Abraham Wiesbrock compete in the Class 1A Sherrard boys sectional at Fyre Lake Golf Course.
The Storm qualified by placing third at the Riverdale Regional at Byron Hills Golf Course in Port Byron, shooting a 328. Sophomore ace Wyatt Novotny (76) was sixth and Landen Birdsley (82) was 10th.
Also competing for the Storm are Logan Philhower, Landon Smith, Atticus Middleton and Collin Stabler.
Plym was the meet medalist at the Woodland Regional at Wolf Creek Golf Course in Pontiac, shooting a 76. Tunnell (6th, 86) and Wiesbrock (9th, 89) were among the 10 individual qualifiers, placing 11th and 16th, respectively.
At Freeport: Princeton senior Tyson Phillips competes in the Class 2A Freeport regional at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport. He was 21st (89) at the Rock Falls Regional at Deer Valley Golf Course.
At Pontiac: Princeton’s Addie Carr tees up in the Class 1A Pontiac girls regional at Wolf Creek. She was 15th (108) at the St. Bede Regional at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.