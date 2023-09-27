BCR Girls Golf Regional preview

St. Bede 2A Regional

Where: Spring Creek Golf Course

When: Thursday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.

Area teams: Bureau Valley, Earlville, Fieldcrest, Hall, Marquette, Princeton, Seneca, St. Bede

Other teams: El Paso-Gridley, Erie-Prophetstown, Fairbury Prairie Central, Lexington, Midland, Pontiac, Roanoke-Benson

Worthy of note: Seneca is fresh off winning the Tri-County Conference championship at Wolf Creek Golf Club in Pontiac last week. St. Bede coach Rich Cummings said the Irish are the clear favorite and doesn’t see any team challenging them. Seneca freshman Piper Stenzel was the TCC runner-up with a 93. St. Bede placed third as a team. The Bruins look forward to all the comforts at home with senior Erin Dove and sophomore Anna Cyrocki leading the way. ... Princeton junior Addie Carr (90) tied for fifth in the Three Rivers Meet. ... There will 15 schools represented in the regional, but five schools, including Hall (Jamie Valez), have only individuals competing.

Next: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on advancing teams will advance to the Pontiac Sectional at Wolf Creek.