The Times Area Roundup: Sandwich, FCW score lopsided home wins; Seneca rolls past Ridgewood

Football
Seneca 51, Ridgewood 7: At Norridge on Friday, the visiting Fighting Irish scored the game’s initial 51 points and racked up over 500 yards of offense in improving to 5-0 overall on the season and 3-0 in the Chicagoland Prairie League.
Seneca is scheduled to host winless Walther Christian next Friday. Walther Christian forfeited its Week 5 game with Marquette.
Sandwich 28, Johnsburg 6: At Sandwich, the host Indians improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue with the victory.
Johnsburg struck first with a 98-yard touchdown run and led 6-0 after one quarter, but Sandwich replied with a 31-yard Braden Behringer-to-Calvin Lane touchdown pass, a 49-yard Caleb Jones punt return for a touchdown, a 22-yard Behringer-to-Nick Michalek TD connection and a Parker Anderson 1-yard run.
Behringer was 3-of-9 passing for 70 yards and the two touchdowns, while Anderson (88 yards) and Michalek (74 yards) led the rushing attack.
Sandwich is at Harvard in Week 6.
FCW 41, St. Anne 6: At Flanagan, host Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland improved to 3-2 on the season with the homecoming victory.
The Falcons scored the initial 41 points of the contest, including leading 28-0 at halftime thanks to a 72-yard, Seth Jones-to-Payton Quantaince touchdown connection right before the break.
FCW visits Alden-Hebron next Friday.
— Read Jamie Newell’s report on this game at FridayNightDrive.com .
Thursday events
Girls volleyball
Newark 2, IMSA 0: At Aurora, the Norsemen stayed unbeaten in Little Ten Conference play with a 25-5, 25-12 victory.
Newark (18-2, 6-0) received eight kills from Kiara Wesseh, four kills from Addison Ness, five aces from Elle Norquist, and 12 assists from Lauren Ulrich.
Wilmington 2, Streator 1: At Wilmington, the Bulldogs dropped the Illinois Central Eight Conference match 25-13, 22-25, 25-22.
Streator (16-4-1, 5-2) was led by Sophia Pence (three kills, six digs, an ace), Sonia Proksa (five kills, four aces, six digs, a block), Mya Zavada (five kills, a block), Emma Rambo (17 assists, eight kills, five digs), and Rilee Talty (eight digs).
Marquette 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: At Henry, the Crusaders topped the Mallards in the Tri-County Conference match, 25-23, 25-19.
Marquette was led by Maera Jimenez (seven kills, five assists), Makayla Backos (five kills, six digs), Kealey Rick (10 assists, two aces), Nora Rinearson (eight digs), Maisie Lyons (five digs), and Emma Rinearson (five digs).
Serena 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Serena, the Huskers bounced back after a tough opening set for an 8-25, 25-21, 26-24 triumph to improve to 7-5 overall and a perfect 6-0 in LTC play.
Serena was paced by Bella Erpenbach (10 digs, two assists), Paisley Twait (21 digs, 10 service points), Makayla McNally (four kills, eight blocks, an ace), Jenna Setchell (two kills, two blocks, an ace, six points), Macy Mahler (seven assists), and RayElle Brennan (four digs, eight points).
Earlville 2, DePue 0: At DePue, the Red Raiders defeated the Little Giants 25-13, 25-7.
Earlville was led by Hannah Pfaff (11 service points, five aces, three kills), Nevaeh Sansone (three kills, three digs), and Brook Guelde (eight assists).
Hiawatha 2, Somonauk 1: At Somonauk, the Bobcats fell to 5-6 overall and 2-4 in the LTC with a 25-14, 22-25, 25-21 loss.
Somonauk was led by Riley Snider (seven points, 14 assists), Aubrey Chivario (six points), Haley McCoy (five aces, six kills), Olivia Taylor (six kills), Josie Rader (seven kills), and Addie Britt (eight assists).
Indian Creek 2, Leland 0: At Shabbona, the Panthers dropped a 25-11, 25-14 LTC decision.
El Paso-Gridley 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At El Paso, the Falcons fell 25-13, 25-11 to the Titans.
Seneca 2, Woodland 0: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (14-5, 4-0) won a battle of Tri-County Conference unbeatens over the Warriors (11-6, 3-1).
Lainie Olson’s 22 assists and five kills led Seneca, with Audry McNabb putting down seven kills, with six kills apiece coming off the hands of Teagan Johnson and Faith Baker. Alyssa Zellers added eight digs.
“I was really proud of the way we played tonight, especially in the first set where we did everything well from passing to setting and our hitters took care of business from there,” Seneca coach Noah Champene said. “Woodland proved they’re a good ballclub and pushed us in the second set, but our consistent play really helped get us through tonight like it has all season, and we executed our game plan the way we talked about it before the match.”
Woodland was led by Malayna Pitte (seven kills, six points), Shae Simons (13 assists) and senior Kaiden Connor (four digs).
— Read Bill Lidinsky’s full report on this match at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/ .
Boys golf
Sandwich 3rd at Trojan Invite: At Dwight Country Club, Sandwich posted a 224 score to finished third. The event was a two-man scramble with team scores based on the total for all three pairs.
Noah Campbell/Chance Lange carded a 72, while the duos of Kadin Kern/Dino Barbanente and Kai Kern/Taylor Adams each registered 76s.
JV volleyball
Wilmington 2, Streator 1: At Wilmington, Streator (11-9, 4-3) dropped a 17-25, 25-21, 25-18 ICE decision to the Wildcats.
Streator was led by Aubrey Jacobs (four blocks, six assists, four kills), Caty Talry (eight assists, four kills and two aces), and Maiya Lansford (eight digs).
Marquette 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: At Henry, the Crusaders picked up a 25-22, 25-12 victory.
Marquette was led by Hunter Hopkins (10 assists, two kills), Hailey Abbott (five digs, five aces), Kelsey Cuchra (three kills), Ava Offerman (three kills), Hayley Ewers (four digs, two aces), and Ayla Cuzinauskas (four digs).
Freshman volleyball
Streator 2, Wilmington 1: At Wilmington, the Bullpup Spikers defeated the Wildcats, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23.
Streator received strong outings from Maggie Wilkinson (six kills, four assists), Reese Reinhold (four aces, six assists), Ava Glisson (two aces, 10 digs), and Raegan Morgan (two aces, four kills, two digs).
Marquette 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: At Henry, the Crusaders rolled to a 25-9, 25-5 triumph.
MA was led by Hunter Hopkins (nine aces, 10 assists), Kelsey Cuchra (three kills, two aces), Bobbi Snook (two aces), Greysyn Carrier (two aces), and Neveah Corcoran (two kills).