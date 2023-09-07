The Times Area Roundup: Streator boys golf claims share of ICE title

Boys golf
Streator 149, Lisle 215: At The Eastwood, the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0) clinched at least a share of the Illinois Central Eight Conference championship with the win over the Lions on Wednesday afternoon.
Streator’s Cole Park shot a fantastic 3-under 33 to claim medalist honors, while Jaydon Nambo carded a 37, Logan Aukland a 39, and Zander McCloskey a career-best 40.
Serena-Newark 191, Somonauk 200: At Edgebrook Country Club in Sandwich, the Huskers topped the Bobcats in the LTC match.
Serena-Newark’s Hunter Staton earned medalist honors with a 44, followed closely by David Ulrich (45) and Payton Twait (47). Cash Raikes had a 55 to round out the Huskers total, while Blake Adams and Ethan Stark each posted 56s.
Girls golf
Ottawa 216, Coal City 276: At Cinder Ridge Golf Course in Wilmington, the Pirates led by a 48 from Caroline Cooney and a 52 from Kendall Lowery defeated the host Coalers.
Girls swimming
La Salle-Peru/Ottawa co-op 63, Morris 27: Clara Guglielmetti and Sam Nauman each won a pair of individual events and helped two relays to first-place finishes as the Cavaliers earned a victory in La Salle.
Guglielmetti won the 200-yard freestyle (2:11.35) and 100 freestyle (59.21 seconds), while Nauman won the 200 individual medley (2:24.56) and 100 backstroke (1:04.64).
Guglielmetti and Nauman swam with Addy Nance and Anna Weitl to win the 400-freestyle relay (4:06.83), Guglielmetti teamed with Kailey Goetsch, Quinn Wilkinson and Nance to take then 200 freestyle relay (1:52.82) and Nauman, Wilkinson, Goetsch and Mikenna DeSpain won the 200-medley relay (2:05.56).
Nance won the 500 freestyle (5:49.55) and Lily Mustered claimed the 100 butterfly (1:14.03).
Boys soccer
Earlville 4, DePue/Hall 0: At Spring Valley, the Red Raiders won for the fifth straight time in the Little Ten Conference with a win over the Little Giants.
Griffin Cook recorded a hat trick and an assist to lead Earlville (7-1, 2-0). Trenton Fruit also found the back of the net, while Easton Fruit and Ryan Browder registered assists.
Somonauk/Leland 8, Indian Creek 0: At Waterman, the Bobcats improved to 4-3-2 overall in opening their LTC slate with the victory over the Timberwolves.
Harvard 9, Sandwich 0: At Harvard, the Indians fell to the Hornets in the Kishwaukee River Conference match.
Sandwich keeper John Carlson recorded 13 saves.
Volleyball
Woodland def. Leland 25-17, 25-12: At rural Streator, the Warriors improved to 7-4 on the season with the win over the Panthers.
Woodland was led by Shae Simons (seven service points, 13 assists), Malayna Pitte (seven kills, block), Grace Longmire (seven kills, block), Kaiden Connor (six points), Ella Derossett (four points), and Elizabeth Schultz (four points).
Flanagan-Cornell def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-21, 26-24: At Flanagan, the Falcons improved to 3-4 on the season with the victory over the Wildcats.
Giulia Pace paced F-C with eight kills, 20 digs and four aces, while Kaylee Delheimer had six assists.
JV boys golf
Streator 187, Lisle 253: At The Eastwood, the Bullpups claimed the win with Kolden Neumann claiming medalist honors with a 44. Brody Elias shot a 47 and Carter Compton and Maddan McCloskey added 48s.