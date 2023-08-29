August 29, 2023
BCR Tuesday morning scoreboard for August 29

By Kevin Hieronymus
Here’s a recap of area scores from Monday

Volleyball

Princeton def. East Moline UT 25-10, 25-13

SOPHS: Princeton 27-25, 25-21

FRESHMEN: Princeton 22-25, 26-24, 15-13

Ottawa Marquette def. Reed-Custer 25-15, 23-25

St. Bede def. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-19, 25-8

SOPHS: St. Bede 25-11, 22-25, 15-7

FRESHMEN: St. Bede 26-24, 25-19

Putnam County def. Galva 25-17, 25-13

Henry-Senachwine def. Woodland 25-15, 23-25, 25-14

Newman def. Dixon 26-24, 25-17

Boys soccer

Ottawa 1, Morris 0

Kaneland 4, L-P 1

Boys golf

Bureau Valley 162, Rockridge 181

Streator 161, St. Bede 163

Girls golf

Seneca 197, St. Bede 242

Princeton 219, Fieldcrest 224

Sophomore football

Aurora Christian 21, Marquette 18

E-P 52, Bureau Valley 12

Kewanee 12, Sherrard 6

L-P 22, East Moline UT 0

Junior high softball

Chillicothe IVC 10, Princeton Logan 9