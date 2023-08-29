BCR Tuesday morning scoreboard for August 29

Here’s a recap of area scores from Monday
Volleyball
Princeton def. East Moline UT 25-10, 25-13
SOPHS: Princeton 27-25, 25-21
FRESHMEN: Princeton 22-25, 26-24, 15-13
Ottawa Marquette def. Reed-Custer 25-15, 23-25
St. Bede def. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-19, 25-8
SOPHS: St. Bede 25-11, 22-25, 15-7
FRESHMEN: St. Bede 26-24, 25-19
Putnam County def. Galva 25-17, 25-13
Henry-Senachwine def. Woodland 25-15, 23-25, 25-14
Newman def. Dixon 26-24, 25-17
Boys soccer
Ottawa 1, Morris 0
Kaneland 4, L-P 1
Boys golf
Bureau Valley 162, Rockridge 181
Streator 161, St. Bede 163
Girls golf
Seneca 197, St. Bede 242
Princeton 219, Fieldcrest 224
Sophomore football
Aurora Christian 21, Marquette 18
E-P 52, Bureau Valley 12
Kewanee 12, Sherrard 6
L-P 22, East Moline UT 0
Junior high softball
Chillicothe IVC 10, Princeton Logan 9